HEALTH CARE un-covered

Beth Barnett
Thank you for this reporting. What we need is more publicity about how to sign up for original Medicare. At this point, I think it is hard to know that original Medicare is still an option. It is important to sign up for both Part B and Medigap (supplemental) at that first enrollment time -- age 65 or when no longer covered by employer-based insurance. After that first enrollment, if one wants to switch to original medicare, the Medigap (supplemental) is no longer open enrollment -- that is, the insurance company can and DO charge higher premiums for preexisting conditions. NO ONE IS TELLING THE PUBLIC THIS STORY. So all new enrollees don't know that there is an option other than Medicare Advantage.

These Medicare advantage plans are the equivalent of snake oil. Sure they pay some of your costs. Mostly the outpatient stuff to a point. Worked 14 years for the big guy and recently could not take it anymore. Was in the position to retire but as an employee you just feel dirty and complicit in all they do. Worked in UR dept. Poor providers- spending a lot of time documenting the how, the why, the reason for your care and at the end of the day you knew even with your 100 pages of documentation it was never going to be approved. What most don’t get to see is all the BS they feed the employees and all management does is back up the rhetoric, not because they care but because they get really big bonuses out of this so most in management turn a blind eye and fully back whatever leadership tells them, never questioning any processes that are clearly wrong. Medicare advantage needs to be abolished. Healthcare should be covered for free. There in lies the saving, because more people could manage their health before they develope all these chronic diseases.

