HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Sandra Greer's avatar
Sandra Greer
Oct 14

Like you,I am enrolled in traditional Medicare with a Medigap policy and a Part D drug policy. These do very well. My partner died a couple of years ago, and Medicare covered everything including Hospice in the home.

I don't favor Medicare "Advantage" for anyone. It's a racket, sponsored by the for-profit companies that have already been stealing from you when you were younger.

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Linda Palmer's avatar
Linda Palmer
Oct 14

Wendell Potter knows his shit! Listen!

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