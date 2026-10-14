Medicare’s annual open enrollment period begins tomorrow, Oct. 15, and runs through Dec. 7. This year, seniors have more reason than usual to take a close look at their coverage.

Major insurers are dropping Medicare Advantage plans and pulling out of counties across the country, forcing millions of people to find new coverage. Even beneficiaries whose plans survive may face significant changes in 2027.

The New York Times reported this week that the government’s Medicare Plan Finder website has been upgraded to make shopping easier. There have been improvements, but there are still important things the website won’t tell you, including some of the same details missing from the Medicare Advantage advertisements that are already beginning to flood television and social media.

Millions of seniors face losing their plans

Medicare Advantage is the private insurance alternative to traditional Medicare, dominated by for-profit giants like UnitedHealthcare, Humana and CVS Health’s Aetna. UnitedHealthcare and Humana alone control 46% of the market.

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission projects these companies will receive about $615 billion this year, roughly 14% more than the government would spend covering the same beneficiaries in traditional Medicare. Despite those generous payments, insurers have decided that large portions of their Medicare businesses aren’t profitable enough.

Humana says its 2027 plan exits will affect about 600,000 members. According to an analysis of CMS data, Humana is reducing its standard-plan footprint by a net 57 counties and leaving Minnesota entirely. UnitedHealthcare is reducing its footprint by 140 counties, Aetna by 123 counties while exiting Maryland and New Hampshire, and Centene by 344 counties.

An analysis of federal data found that 732 Medicare Advantage plans covering nearly 2.4 million people won’t be offered in 2027. Some industry analysts believe as many as 5 million people could have to find new coverage.

Humana executives call their strategy “margin recovery,” a revealing explanation for decisions that will disrupt coverage for hundreds of thousands of seniors. Medicare officials say more than 99% of beneficiaries will still have at least one Advantage plan available, but that offers little reassurance to someone whose doctors aren’t covered by the remaining options.

If your plan is ending

You should have received a non-renewal letter by now. If you do nothing, you’ll be moved to traditional Medicare on Jan. 1, but you’ll need to enroll separately in Part D if your MA plan included drug coverage.

Losing a Medicare Advantage plan also gives you a valuable opportunity to purchase a Medigap policy, supplemental insurance that covers expenses traditional Medicare doesn’t pay. Insurers cannot reject you or charge more because of your health. You can apply beginning 60 days before your plan ends and up to 63 days afterward. For most people losing coverage on Dec. 31, that window closes in early March. This protection applies only if you move to traditional Medicare rather than to another MA plan.

Even if your plan survives, shop around

Medicare Advantage plans can change their premiums, copays, drug lists, provider networks and out-of-pocket limits every year. Your insurer should have sent an Annual Notice of Change in September explaining what’s different for 2027.

Next year, MA plans can require beneficiaries to pay as much as $9,850 for in-network care, or $14,800 combined for plans covering out-of-network services. Neither figure includes prescription drugs. About one in 10 MA enrollees were in plans with the highest permitted in-network limit in 2026.

Doctors and hospitals can also leave an insurer’s network during the year, even though beneficiaries generally cannot leave their plans whenever they want. In New York, UnitedHealthcare and New York-Presbyterian have been extending their contract for months. Without a new agreement, the hospital system will leave UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage network on Nov. 1.

Medicare’s improved Plan Finder still has problems

Last year, Medicare added a provider directory to its online Plan Finder shortly before open enrollment. The Washington Post found that the directory frequently gave inaccurate or conflicting information about participating doctors.

For 2027, insurers must submit their provider information directly to Medicare, attest to its accuracy and update it within 30 days of a change. Beneficiaries can now search for any licensed provider or facility rather than just physicians.

But the information still comes from insurers whose directories have long been plagued by so-called ghost networks, listings of doctors who don’t actually accept the insurance or aren’t seeing new patients.

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Last year, Medicare allowed beneficiaries to switch plans if they enrolled based on inaccurate provider information. A Medicare spokesman told the Times that protection won’t be available for 2027. Stricter requirements, including verifying directories every 90 days and removing departed doctors within five business days, won’t take effect until 2028.

The Plan Finder also cannot tell you when a provider contract is about to expire or whether a physician is accepting new patients. The Times described a Virginia woman who confirmed that her periodontist was in network, only to receive a $1,906 bill after the network changed without her knowledge.

Use the Medicare Plan Finder to narrow your choices, then contact your doctors’ offices and the insurer directly. Ask about the exact plan you’re considering for 2027, and keep a record of whom you spoke with and when.

What Medicare Advantage advertising leaves out

You’ll hear plenty about $0 premiums, dental benefits and gym memberships. Far less attention will be paid to the restrictions and costs that become burdensome when you need care.

Prior authorization: According to KFF, Medicare Advantage insurers received nearly 53 million prior authorization requests in 2024, compared with about 625,000 in traditional Medicare. MA insurers denied 4.1 million requests in whole or in part. Only 11.5% of denials were appealed, but of those that were appealed, more than 80% were successful. UnitedHealthcare had the highest denial rate at 12.8%.

Limited provider networks: KFF researchers found that Medicare Advantage networks included only about half as many doctors, on average, as traditional Medicare. Most HMO plans leave patients responsible for the full cost of out-of-network care, except in emergencies. PPO plans offer some coverage but generally impose higher costs, particularly for people who travel or spend part of the year in another state.

Out-of-pocket expenses: Low premiums can be attractive when you’re healthy, but serious illness can leave you paying thousands of dollars annually, potentially reaching your plan’s out-of-pocket limit.

Why traditional Medicare deserves a closer look

Traditional Medicare allows you to see virtually any doctor or visit any hospital in the country that accepts Medicare, which nearly all do. Prior authorization is rarely required.

Traditional Medicare has no annual cap on out-of-pocket spending, which is why many beneficiaries purchase Medigap coverage. Popular options like Plan G cover most expenses beyond the annual Part B deductible. Prescription drugs require a separate Part D plan.

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You’ll generally pay more in monthly premiums than with many Medicare Advantage plans. According to KFF, Medigap premiums averaged $244 per month in 2025. In exchange, you get more predictable expenses and greater freedom to choose your doctors.

The biggest obstacle is obtaining Medigap after you’ve already enrolled in Medicare Advantage. In most states, once you’re beyond your first six months on Part B, insurers can reject you or charge higher premiums because of your medical history. Only four states provide some form of guaranteed access for everyone 65 and older. New York and Connecticut require insurers to sell policies year-round, Massachusetts requires an annual two-month window although all insurers there now sell year-round, and Maine guarantees access to Plan A during one month each year. People who joined Medicare Advantage when first eligible also have a one-year trial right to switch to Medigap.

A KFF analysis released yesterday found that nearly three-quarters of Medicare Advantage enrollees, approximately 20.9 million people, had at least one condition that could lead a Medigap insurer to reject them. Among beneficiaries 85 and older, the figure reached 88%. Those conditions include diabetes with complications, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, cancer and dementia.

KFF also notes that Medicare Advantage insurers’ aggressive diagnosis coding, which increases their government payments, may make even more beneficiaries ineligible for Medigap. The practice that boosts insurers’ revenue can also make it harder for their health plan enrollees to leave.

That’s why anyone whose MA plan is being discontinued should seriously consider using their guaranteed right to purchase Medigap while it’s available. For full disclosure, I’m enrolled in traditional Medicare with a Medigap policy and a separate Part D plan.

Free, unbiased help is available

Every state has a State Health Insurance Assistance Program, or SHIP, providing free, independent Medicare counseling. The federally funded program operates nationwide and in several U.S. territories, with more than 2,200 community organizations serving approximately 4.3 million people annually.

SHIP counselors are trained and certified, and nearly half are volunteers. They don’t sell insurance or earn commissions. They can help compare Medicare Advantage, Medigap and Part D plans, determine eligibility for financial assistance, and resolve billing problems and appeals.

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Insurance brokers, meanwhile, are compensated by insurers. In August, Aetna told marketing organizations it wouldn’t pay commissions on 123 of its Medicare Advantage plans for 2027. It’s fair to wonder how enthusiastically brokers will promote plans that don’t pay them.

Find your local SHIP at shiphelp.org or call 877-839-2675. I’d recommend contacting them soon.

Brace yourself for the advertising blitz

Seniors will be inundated with Medicare Advantage advertisements over the next several weeks, many featuring aging celebrities, promises of extra benefits and toll-free numbers.

KFF found that more than 85% of Medicare television ads that aired during the 2023 open enrollment period promoted Medicare Advantage. Many displayed government-issued Medicare cards or encouraged viewers to call a “Medicare” hotline that wasn’t the official 1-800-MEDICARE number. Most were sponsored by insurers but about one in five were sponsored by brokers and marketing companies.

Complaints to Medicare about plan marketing rose from 15,000 in 2020 to nearly 40,000 in 2021. A Senate Finance Committee investigation found brokers had targeted people with cognitive impairments. In Missouri, a 94-year-old woman with dementia was sold a plan with no in-network providers in her rural area.

Federal law requires pharmaceutical advertisements to disclose major side effects. Medicare Advantage advertisements face no comparable obligation to explain limited provider networks, prior authorization requirements or potentially substantial out-of-pocket expenses.

Before responding to an ad, remember that the person answering the advertised number may be trying to sell you insurance. For independent guidance, call SHIP or 1-800-MEDICARE.

Medicare Advantage beneficiaries can change plans again between Jan. 1 and March 31, either switching to another MA plan or returning to traditional Medicare. But Medigap coverage may be harder to obtain by then, particularly for people with existing medical conditions.

With millions of seniors facing disrupted coverage, taking the time to compare your options before Dec. 7 could spare you considerable expense and frustration next year.