Medicare Falls Short: U.S. Seniors Struggle More Than Peers Abroad to Afford Care
A new study reveals that older Americans—whether on traditional Medicare or Medicare Advantage—face higher out-of-pocket costs and more barriers to care than seniors in other wealthy nations.
Since its beginning in 1965, Medicare has been a bright star in American social progress. But it was not set up to pay for all medical expenses of seniors. They can buy supplemental insurance to cover the costs that Medicare doesn’t, and in recent years they have been able to choose an alternative, marketed as Medicare Advantage, that offer some protections.
The question explored here is not which option is best, but how well U.S. seniors fare medically and financially when compared to their peers in other wealthy countries. A recent study from The Commonwealth Fund, a New York philanthropic organization with a long history studying Medicare, suggests the answer is: not very well.
The Fund found that American seniors have a harder time affording their health care than seniors in most of the other countries they studied – Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
“The study shows that most people on Medicare are getting the care they need, but an important share is not, and they are postponing or skipping care altogether,” says Gretchen Jacobson, one of the study’s authors. “Overall, 8% of people over 65 needed treatment but did not get it because of costs.”
The high out-of-pocket costs Medicare requires – the 20% of the bill they must pay if they don’t have a supplemental policy – is a substantial impediment to care. The Fund found almost one in four older adults in the U.S. spent at least $2,000 out of pocket on health care in the past year.
Jacobson points out it is not just the cost sharing and the premiums that cause U.S. adults 65 and older who have Medicare coverage to spend more than their peers in the other countries studied. “There are many services older adults need, like dental and vision care, that are not covered,” Jacobson said.
When it came to other aspects of care Medicare beneficiaries received, the U.S. didn’t stack up well either. In the Netherlands only about 1% of respondents said they did not see a doctor because of costs when they had a medical problem. In the U.S., 9% who were in traditional Medicare reported they didn’t visit a doctor for that reason. The Fund found that 12% of older adults in the U.S. avoided filling prescriptions or skipping doses because of costs. In the nine other countries surveyed, researchers found 6% or fewer adults said they skipped a prescription or dose of medicine prescribed for them. In the U.K. only 1% of respondents said they skipped medicine; 2% of those in the Netherlands and New Zealand said they did. A recent KFF study found that 28% of Americans say it is somewhat or very difficult to afford the costs of their prescription drugs.
The U.S. didn’t perform any better when it came to dental care. Traditional Medicare offers coverage only when connected to services that are medically necessary and usually tied to a surgery or an emergency. In the Netherlands only 4% and in Germany 5% of the people surveyed said they skipped dental care because of costs. In the U.S., 20% of respondents reported they did not receive dental care because of costs. Of those who skipped dental care, 22% were in traditional Medicare and 19% in Advantage plans.
The researchers did not find significant differences in measures of affordability of care between traditional and Medicare Advantage plans, even though Medicare Advantage plans limit beneficiaries’ out-of-pocket expenses and may offer lower cost sharing and some dental care. The studies found beneficiaries in both types of plans experienced cost barriers that seniors in other countries may not encounter in their systems, all of which provide universal coverage. “The fundamental thing is that having coverage doesn’t mean someone can always access or afford the care they need,” Jacobson said.
“People who have Medicare and are not able to afford the care they need means the program is falling short of its original goal,” Jacobson says.
A major takeaway from the study is that beneficiaries with both types of coverage – traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage – experience similar barriers to care, a point worth remembering when open enrollment comes around in the fall.
Trudy Lieberman, a past president of the Association of Health Care Journalists, has had a long career in journalism, specializing in health care in recent years. She has written for many publications including Consumer Reports, Columbia Journalism Review, The Nation, Harper's Magazine, and the Center for Health Journalism. She has won many awards for her work including two National Magazine Awards, several National Press Club Awards, and a James Beard Award.
I've lived it, and I know it well. I was born a US citizen in a US Army hospital in West Germany not long after World War 2. I now have dual US-EU citizenships. I have lived many years in both US and Europe. I also served for 6 years in my 20s in the US Army stationed in West Germany, where I saw the European health care systems at first hand. What they offer their citizens is a human right, a genuine religious caring about our fellow humans... which answers the question that many of us had while stationed there: why did so many U.S. military personnel and civilians (Civil Service, etc) choose to retire on the West German economy rather than return to the USA? The principal reason for their retirement in West Germany or other European nations was health care.
You are 100% on target. I might tweak one sentence in which you compare the US system (corporate for-profit wealth care) with "most" other wealthy countries. The fact is: ours is FAR worse (criminal!) than the health system in ANY other industrialized nation.
About Medicare: Let us never forget to shame the corporate republicans by recalling the immortal turds of their ridiculous leader Ronald Reagan, who in 1965 went on record saying "If Medicare becomes law, we will never again be a free people."
People in the United States have to be utterly delusional to have resisted Universal Health Care for the past century. Ours is the WORST medical 'care' system in the industrialized world by far. No other nation comes close to the statistics. See landmark (but ignored) 2009 Harvard University, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge MA Health Systems study that found "over 45,000" U.S. citizens die needlessly from for-profit medical decisions... we can add to that "how many millions are maimed or have their lives shortened for the same reasons?"
Add to that also "how many millions lose their pensions, their life savings, and their homes to pay for absurdly, criminally inflated health care ('wealth scare') costs so that bottom-feeder middlemen, who offer no care but sell so-called insurance, steal over a trillion dollars per year from the U.S. GDP. But oh no, it's "evil socialism" to have your child survive heart surgery, cancer, trauma... oh no, Ronny Ray Gun, we would never again be a free people if Medicare (a mild version of UHC for over 65s) becomes law. Consider also that the dishonest filth media in the USA have not adequately exposed the absolute filth and dishonesty of "medicare advantage" or should we say "mediscare?"
We need to get rid of Trump and his zoo of foreign agents who have seized power in this country while their owners Putin and Xi smirk... but we will still never be a free people unless we adopt Universal Health Care (pick any model... European, Japan, Australia, NZ, you name it, take the best features and make a new mix... UHC is faster, cheaper, better than our criminal wealth scare system. Let's become a Free People instead of Ronny Ray Gun's dishonest "FEE PEOPLE."
John T. Cullen JTC Sheep Heil!
johntcullen.substack.com <---- please read!
https://www.johntcullen.com
https://www.galleycity.com <---- 50+ books
MARA Make America Real Again
Let's talk barriers and it's not just seniors allegedly choosing to avoid health care! Since reaching age 65 I have experienced both original Medicare AND three different Medicare supplement type plans. None were of any use whatsoever. Including original Medicare. Ms. Lieberman, what you may not understand is that it isn't necessarily seniors making a choice to "skip" health care. The FACT is that so few health care providers are accepting Medicare patients! Seniors usually do not have an actual choice whether to pursue health care! Among especially the Medicare Advantage insurance companies, though they claim (in false advertising and falsely packed directories of alleged enrolled 'providers') there are very few actual doctors - MDs or DOs - actually taking Medicare patients. Advantage plans even redirect patients into one of two treatment options: telehealth, or PAs -- or even moreso now, just NPs. While that's fine for minor issues, if seniors have more serious health concerns they are instructed to "just go to urgent care" (but many walk-in immediate care clinics may or may not - depending on the week or month - "accept" Medicare or Medicare supplement/Advantage patients). Or patients are told to just "go to the ER if you're THAT worried." I wish I was exaggerating. I wish I was just being sarcastic. No, I am speaking from direct personal experience AND from the direct documented experiences of the other elders in my family and circle of friends.