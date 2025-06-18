HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Zachary W. Schulz
14h

As someone who studies the system’s design, I’ll say it plainly: prior authorization was never about care — it was about control. What started as “cost containment” has metastasized into a tool for delay, denial, and deterrence. When even physicians with insider knowledge have to fight behind the scenes, what chance do regular patients have? This isn’t just inefficiency — it’s engineered exhaustion. Time to empty the drawer and start over.

Kerry Michael Berger
14h

I agree that it is often a waste of time seeking preauthorization to see a specialist. These are hidden costs that delay timely care for patients.

