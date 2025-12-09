Over the past several weeks, HEALTH CARE un-covered has reported on the GOP proposals to expand Health Savings Accounts and why they would trigger a dangerous step backwards in health care affordability.

Today, Noam Levey at KFF Health News explains what actually happens to families living under the HSA–high-deductible model the GOP wants to revive.

A real family’s story shows the stakes

Levey starts his piece with Sarah Monroe, a mother of twins who wound up with a life-threatening heart condition. She had a “good” job, insurance and an HSA, yet was overwhelmed by more than $13,000 in medical debt within a year.

As Levey writes, Monroe’s situation reflects a broader trend: “Like tens of millions of Americans, she had a high-deductible health plan. People with these plans typically pay thousands of dollars out of their own pockets before coverage kicks in.”

Republicans now want to expand this model, claiming — as Levey quotes Sen. Bill Cassidy — that it “empowers the patient to lower the cost.”

Monroe’s plan only “empowered” her to drain her savings, lose her house and watch her car get repossessed.

The consequences are severe. Levey notes that 100 million Americans now carry some form of health care debt (with most of them being insured) and cancer patients with high-deductible plans are more likely to die than similar patients without them.

Americans’ don’t need more “skin in the game”

It’s clear that Monroe’s experience isn’t an outlier. It’s what happens when policy relies on “skin in the game” theories instead of real-world care because, simply put, high deductible health plans and HSAs do not empower patients. Next year, the out-of-pocket maximum will soar to $21,200 and premiums will surge above $27,000 for family plans – meaning that most medical care can’t be shopped for (let alone covered) with an HSA.

