HEALTH CARE un-covered

Susananda
30m

Right on Sir Potter & thank you. Health Savings Accounts are good for maybe for Optum Bank which is part of UnitedHealthgroup.

Greeley Miklashek, MD
1h

Thanks for this, Wendell. I'm a retired physician/psychiatrist/addictionist and spent a good portion of my 42 yr practice in CMHCs and private practice in several locations in and around Grand Rapids, MI. When I retired in 2012, two collection agencies were after many of my patients, apparently because the office staff were unable/unwilling to collect the HMO copays. A year into retirement, I asked them to stop further collections. They refused until I threatened to sue them. So, they deceased. I left $500K "on the table" and haven't looked back. We have the worst healthcare, sickness promoting healthcare system in the "developed" world. Have a blessed day.

