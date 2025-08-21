HEALTH CARE un-covered

Susananda
18hEdited

This is proof that many need universal mental health coverage, that includes potus. A person with narcissistic personality disorder is not equipped to solve a problem.

Kerry Michael Berger
13h

We seem to be regressing instead of progressing when it comes to insurance policies. Bringing back junk policies is ripping off consumers and such exploitation is un-American and in-patriotic. It is bad enough that we have exploitative Medicare (Dis) Advantage policies that are going to increase in cost for 2026. The Administration doesn’t seem to care one iota about the American Public.

