HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Paul H Flowers Jr's avatar
Paul H Flowers Jr
6h

Thanks for sharing this. Great insight, and it’s definitely opening the door.

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US Taxpayer's avatar
US Taxpayer
4h

Corporation attempting to block freedom of the press and sue for doing so is Unconstitutional.

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