A Delaware Superior Court judge has thrown out UnitedHealth Group’s defamation lawsuit against The Guardian, dismissing all six of the claims the insurance giant had leveled against the news outlet over its investigation into how the company pays nursing homes.

The lawsuit, filed in June 2025, came after The Guardian published an investigation into UnitedHealth’s Institutional Special Needs Plans — Medicare Advantage plans built for people who need nursing-home-level care. Under these plans, Optum clinicians work inside participating facilities, theoretically to help manage residents’ care. The Guardian reported that UnitedHealth paid nursing homes bonuses tied in part to reducing hospitalizations of those residents.

UnitedHealth didn’t dispute that the payments existed. It disputed how they were described — arguing the article wrongly called them “secret,” and wrongly framed a program meant to prevent avoidable hospital trips as a cost-cutting scheme that put residents at risk.

Judge Scott wasn’t persuaded. On the “secret” bonuses, he found The Guardian’s characterization substantially true — because UnitedHealth itself acknowledged that the details of its nursing home contracts were never publicly disclosed.

On the claims about delayed hospital transfers, UnitedHealth argued the article left out context: that its clinicians sometimes supported hospitalization, and that nursing homes retained final authority over transfer decisions. In response to that claim the judge wrote that “The Guardian … is not required to publish facts just because United would have preferred more favorable facts.”

Two more claims involved allegations drawn from a federal whistleblower lawsuit — that nursing homes received incentives for enrolling residents in UnitedHealth plans and handed patient information to company sales teams. The judge found The Guardian’s account of that litigation accurate and protected under New York’s fair-report privilege.

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The judge did not rule on whether UnitedHealth’s nursing home program actually harmed patients because he wasn’t being asked to do that. What he ruled is narrower and, in my view, just as important: that the specific statements UnitedHealth sued over were not defamatory, were true, or were legally protected reporting on litigation already in the public record.

When I was at Cigna, I was part of the legal and public affairs division and worked closely with the company’s litigation team, so I know how these lawsuits work even when the companies lose. The point was not so much to win as it was to make the next reporter, the next editor, the next news organization think twice before pursuing a story like this one.

The Guardian’s U.S. General Counsel Kai Falkenberg called the ruling “a resounding victory for factual reporting and the First Amendment.” She’s right. Victories like this one are rare precisely because so few newsrooms have the resources to fight back the way The Guardian did. Most don’t. Most settle, or quietly decide the story isn’t worth the risk.

That’s the real stakes here — not just this one case, but whether reporting on how powerful health care companies treat the most vulnerable patients among us can survive contact with those companies’ lawyers.

So far UnitedHealth has not responded to questions about the ruling, but in response to the original investigative reporting, the company said the article misrepresented a program designed to improve senior health outcomes through on-site care, personalized treatment plans, and coordination among caregivers.

The dismissal is without prejudice, which means UnitedHealth can try to amend its complaint and appeal the ruling.