Dan Cook, a veteran journalist in Portland, Oregon who has written about health care for 11 years, knew enough about his subject to navigate the complexity of his own care in 2024. What he didn’t anticipate, however, was how a serious medical misdiagnosis left him reeling for a harrowing two-month period last summer. As he contemplated his mortality at age 74, Cook suddenly became immersed in the kind of patient drama he’d often chronicle as a freelancer for BenefitsPRO whose articles served as cautionary tales to those who sold and helped design employer-provided group health plans.

Nearly 10 years ago, Cook’s primary care physician (PCP) at the time informed him that he had a very large prostate gland. But there was no need to panic. He had a normal prostate-specific antigen (PSA), a protein produced by the prostate gland that can be measured to help screen for and monitor prostate cancer. And when he switched PCPs and had an appointment in 2020, she told him his PSA was so low that she didn’t see any point in checking his prostate anymore.

Fast forward to early 2024 when he experienced bladder blockage that self-corrected each time. His initial thought was gas or bloating, which led to a few tweaks in his diet. Then in June, Cook and his long-time partner Kathy were vacationing in a small town in upstate New York where a recurrence of this blockage finally landed him in the emergency room around midnight. What complicated his medical crisis was that it unfolded in a remote area. A special catheter had to be used after several unsuccessful attempts to drain his bladder. While in neighboring New Jersey not long after his ordeal began, more blockage led to the catheter being replaced. This time, it stayed in for 77 days.

Only in hindsight did Cook realize it should not have been in for no more than a couple of weeks and that the right course of treatment would have been to fly home and immediately be seen by a urologist and prescribed Flomax, an alpha-blocker medication that treats the symptoms of an enlarged prostate. But that didn’t happen. Once he was back in Portland, it took about six weeks to finally land an appointment.

Facing mortality

The next step was to schedule a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test, which is when everything went sideways. Not only was his catheter still in – and feeling increasingly cumbersome – but the length of time it took to obtain anxiety medication made it nearly impossible to work or function.

“So the MRI comes back and they say, ‘Oh, my God. There’s a mass in his prostate, and it’s a fourth-stage cancer,’” he says. It was actually an MRI tech’s misdiagnosis in his MyChart portal notes that set in motion a months-long nightmare that led to more than just sleepless nights. The problem was a combination of poor communication, abominable triage and a lack of sensitivity to his understandably high anxiety. It also felt like a case of ageism by medical professionals who didn’t seem to care.

A biopsy was finally done and after three weeks of not knowing the result, he became depressed believing that his life expectancy would be cut short – a period during which he still could not get his hands on anxiety medication. After asking for just a 10-milligram low dosage of Prozac, a doctor told him it wouldn’t even start to take effect for another month or so, which led him to self-medicate.

“Kathy and my kids were very depressed thinking I’m going to die. We were in such a state of shock. You just can’t imagine. So we started showing up at the urologist’s office and the PCPs office, demanding to be seen,” recalls Cook, who was on antibiotics for two and a half months and experienced four urinary tract infections, one of which went untreated. “We were on our knees begging this nurse practitioner to give me some anxiety medication, which she finally did. That’s what advocating for yourself looks like. It’s begging for help.”

A glimmer of hope

Friends had to drive him around for hours because it was the only way he could relax. During one of those rides, a urologist called to report that the biopsy result showed that the tumor was benign and that he didn’t have cancer after all. “Somebody in my situation could have easily committed suicide,” he exclaimed. “It was three weeks between the MRI and biopsy results.”

With Cook’s frustration and anger mounting, he wondered why he was even given the results of the MRI based on a horrific assumption before a biopsy was done and that his PCP never bothered to review or discuss his scan. “I never saw her or talked to her this whole time,” he says, parroting that gripe about the urologist. “I always talked to some nurse practitioner.”

One of the things that Kathy and his daughter badgered him about was the prospect of changing health plans. But why bother doing that, Cook surmised, when he finally got doctors and nurses to pay attention to him? Plus, he’d find himself once again in another long queue for appointments. A friend told him it sounded like he was mistreated by the health care team, not his insurance carrier, which tends to be the bigger of the two complaints aired to friends, family and media outlets.

A silver lining in Cook’s dark cloud came in the form of a writing client of his who was on the board of a well-regarded local hospital system to which he was referred. He credits a group of nurse advocates for saving his family’s sanity. “They jumped in there and went through all my records,” he says. “They talked to everybody for us and got us in a meeting with this top urologist in the state.”

The next step in his health care journey will be talking to a claims administrator at his health insurance carrier about patient-status and coverage issues involving referrals that were made to specialists who helped crack the code for his care. So far, he hasn’t received any surprise bills, knowing that could change at any time – and if so, create a new set of problems.

Cook, whose condition is now under control with Flomax, learned a hard-fought lesson about the importance of patient advocacy and advises other older Americans like him to find a gerontologist. But he worries for the average patient, noting that “you have to advocate for yourself, which we did, and still look at what happened. Not everyone knows about these advocates. Someone has to tell you. It’s not on their website. Also, how do you convince doctors that they shouldn’t be giving information to patients that isn’t definitive? A lot of them just don’t have any sensitivity or professional bedside manner.”