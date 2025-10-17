HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Marla Simmet
Living in rural western NC I hit many walls several times. As a prior CCRN and Hospital Administrator. Executive Consultant, I understand the system too well. Instead of looking at the patient as an advocate they use medical gaslighting to dismiss your issues. Providers don’t like to be challenged but when clinically something doesn’t make sense I question next steps. I do my own research with NIH articles and continue the fight.

I am available should anyone need it.

Wishing you continue health!

Kim
Wow, I am a colorectal cancer survivor and advocate for CRC for 20 years now. I got off easy with just surgery and the right doctors to save me with getting screened in time, avoiding late-stage cancer. My sister, who has been dealing with early-stage breast cancer had to fight hard for the right care with her doctors and that team. We have to do better. No one should have to fight to be listened to.

