HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha T Millar's avatar
Martha T Millar
2h

Medicare Disadvantage plans

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Shay's avatar
George Shay
6h

I’m in Medicare Advantage and I have no complaints. Blue Cross is my insurance carrier.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture