Last night’s episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver turned its spotlight on the troubling world of Medicare Advantage — the privately-run alternative to traditional Medicare that HEALTH CARE un-covered and others have long questioned in terms of cost, fairness and value.

Most folks don’t even know what Medicare Advantage is, let alone how deeply flawed the program has become and how much it drains the Medicare Trust Fund. But most people have seen the ads on TV – which Oliver suggests shouldn’t even be allowed to have the word “Medicare” included because that in itself is deceptive (and several lawmakers agree with him).

Oliver laid it out like this:

“While these plans can be great for companies’ bottom lines, they can be woefully insufficient for those who signed up for them and the providers who have to deal with them. Medicare Advantage basically has all the problems of private insurance, but applied to a more vulnerable population.”

While MA was pitched as a private alternative that would be run better, smarter and more efficiently than traditional Medicare — that has proven to be a fantasy. Independent analyses show exactly the opposite: Medicare Advantage costs taxpayers billions of dollars more each year than original Medicare.

And the harms are not just academic:

Seniors in Medicare Advantage plans face narrower provider networks , often not having access to doctors who participate in traditional Medicare.

Prior-authorization hurdles abound — and those hurdles can mean deadly delays or outright denials of needed care.

Unlike traditional Medicare (which allows almost all physicians to participate and rarely imposes prior-authorization limits), Medicare Advantage plans mimic the worst features of private insurance — but target our most vulnerable: older Americans, most of whom are on fixed incomes, and people with disabilities.

Oliver took a lot of time to zero in on MA’s now cliche ads with celebrity spokes-faces like JJ Walker, Kelsey Grammar, William Shatner and Meredith Vieira — and even produced a parody ad starring Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, The Righteous Gemstones) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation, Fargo).

Oliver’s piece deserves credit for bringing the issue to a very broad audience, but many seniors sadly won’t see the segment and will fall into the Medicare Advantage trap. Thousands of seniors fall into that trap every second of every day because insurers can get away with their deceptive advertising (more than half of all Medicare-eligible seniors are now in an MA plan). And insurers are making massive profits as a result of their deceptive advertising and business practices that are so burdensome and costly to both health care providers and their patients. Fortunately, as we have reported, there is growing bipartisan interest in meaningful reform to the Medicare Advantage program, but know that Big Insurance will spend enormous sums of our money on lobbying to protect their cash cow.

