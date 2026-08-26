HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Kimberly Soenen's avatar
Kimberly Soenen
1hEdited

If only IN LIVING COLOR, MONTY PYTHON, BARONESS von SKETCH, KIDS IN THE HALL and SCTV were all still in production, they’d have a field day with the absurdity of these “ratings” and the language used: “falling short…” etc.

This is comedically tragic and tragically comedic.

Medicare Advantage started around 1997 right when Denial of Care Harm-for-Profit was accelerating in scope, scale and velocity. The K Street lobbyists who pushed for it knew exactly what they were doing at the time: siphoning more dollars away from patient care while exploiting the health policy illiteracy of senior citizens.

The commercial health insurance investment banks along with their K Street cowboys also saw another opening: They could systematically overbill the government by billions of dollars while getting taxpayer subsidies to run the programs at once. (The spring of 2026 gift from HHS was $13 billion.)

More than 33 million senior citizens have been hoodwinked, duped and scammed since 2000.

The banks also began upcoding often exaggerating how sick patients are to rake in Medicare payments. In May of 2026, the Attorney General of Massachusetts sued UnitedHealthcare for illegally upcoding to make senior citizens appear sicker than they actually were over a span of ten years. UnitedHealthcare methodically, systematically, committed crimes to enrich their executives and shareholders. The fraud amount? $100 million at the low end.

Medicare Advantage has been a thirty-year long scam that K Street, members of Congress and others in the faux policy debate continue to legitimize by discussing it as if it is an ethical, moral or humane business model. How much more harm will Americans take? How many more people will prop it up?

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AL Sny's avatar
AL Sny
2h

"The rankings also show how much people’s experiences with national insurance companies can vary from state to state."

Any idea why? Is it the lack of competition or something else?

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