As a health care journalist for 40 years, I have visited peoples’ homes across the country to talk about their health care and family circumstances. In the 1980s I visited a couple in my home state of Nebraska who recounted their struggles running their farm and the difficulty of paying for health insurance. The wife worked in a thrift shop and paid one quarter of her $640 monthly income on the family’s health insurance.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

In Phoenix I interviewed a nurses’ aide who was trying to raise two kids on her meager hospital salary. Her kids, who were diabetic, had health insurance. The woman, who was also diabetic, did not. She couldn’t afford it, she said. Several years later, I got a letter, written for her by a worker at a nursing home. She had become blind as her diabetes progressed. I could only assume that she had given the insulin she was able to buy to her children, while she went without.

Since those people told their stories years ago, the cost of health coverage has skyrocketed. Now, according to the actuarial firm Milliman, the average health care costs for a family of four covered by an employer-sponsored health plan run $35,119 a year and $7,871 for a single person. And those who have insurance under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) may be worried about losing subsidies the government has been providing to low-income families.

Read the full 2025 Milliman Medical Index here .

Sara Rosenbaum, emerita professor of health law and policy at George Washington University, writes about the loss of health coverage that will result from the Medicaid work requirement Congress just approved. Rosenbaum says that “by indirect means, they were repealing the ACA Medicaid expansion.”

Sara Rosenbaum’s, emerita professor of health law and policy at George Washington University, piece about Medicaid work requirements.

The ACA, known as Obamacare, became law in 2010 after a hard slog through Congress, and had a near-death experience in 2017, staved off when the late U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) refused to go along with a bill that would have killed it. Until Obamacare, universal health care, a single payer system, had been on and off the table in the U.S. since the end of the Second World War. The medical profession initially opposed universal health care, which they often called “socialized medicine.” (One tactic was to enlist doctors’ wives to hold bridge parties where they could talk about the evils of socialized medicine.)

Share

Today most countries in Europe have universal health care systems. Germany’s national system dates back to 1883.

America, meanwhile, is taking a step back from health care for all. Where is the John McCain who will save Obamacare today?