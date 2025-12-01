HEALTH CARE un-covered

As a nurse case manager and nurse advocate, I agree that we are moving backward as a country in healthcare. When will the US see the value in being a healthy country rather than a sick one? I see universal healthcare where every citizen is covered from birth to death with the same coverage our political leaders have. No one should go into medical bankruptcy due to an illness or an injury - but that is what happens here in the US. We need healthcare, health insurance, and financial education so people can learn to save for times when they need care and support. Today, people are living over their means and then frantic when they get sick and cannot work. Let's have a frank discussion on how to work this out. WE CAN DO IT.

The very Act you are trying to save is single largest contributor to the increases in the cost of Health Insurance you are trying to fix. The Act itself nearly guarantees it with the MLR requirements. This is precisely the reason bureaucrats should stay in their lane. Some of us have been spending our time trying to fix the mess they created. This is not to say that government doesn't have a role here, I believe they do. They should break up the large carriers like we have done with Oil, Railroads, Telecom, etc... in the past. True transparency and competition are the only thing that will improve cost and outcomes for patients.

