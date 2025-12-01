I’ve Spent 40 Years Reporting on America’s Health Care Struggles. We’re Moving Backward.
Families are still choosing between medicine and meals, and new policies — including Medicaid work requirements — threaten to undo hard-won gains of the ACA.
As a health care journalist for 40 years, I have visited peoples’ homes across the country to talk about their health care and family circumstances. In the 1980s I visited a couple in my home state of Nebraska who recounted their struggles running their farm and the difficulty of paying for health insurance. The wife worked in a thrift shop and paid one quarter of her $640 monthly income on the family’s health insurance.
In Phoenix I interviewed a nurses’ aide who was trying to raise two kids on her meager hospital salary. Her kids, who were diabetic, had health insurance. The woman, who was also diabetic, did not. She couldn’t afford it, she said. Several years later, I got a letter, written for her by a worker at a nursing home. She had become blind as her diabetes progressed. I could only assume that she had given the insulin she was able to buy to her children, while she went without.
Since those people told their stories years ago, the cost of health coverage has skyrocketed. Now, according to the actuarial firm Milliman, the average health care costs for a family of four covered by an employer-sponsored health plan run $35,119 a year and $7,871 for a single person. And those who have insurance under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) may be worried about losing subsidies the government has been providing to low-income families.
Sara Rosenbaum, emerita professor of health law and policy at George Washington University, writes about the loss of health coverage that will result from the Medicaid work requirement Congress just approved. Rosenbaum says that “by indirect means, they were repealing the ACA Medicaid expansion.”
The ACA, known as Obamacare, became law in 2010 after a hard slog through Congress, and had a near-death experience in 2017, staved off when the late U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) refused to go along with a bill that would have killed it. Until Obamacare, universal health care, a single payer system, had been on and off the table in the U.S. since the end of the Second World War. The medical profession initially opposed universal health care, which they often called “socialized medicine.” (One tactic was to enlist doctors’ wives to hold bridge parties where they could talk about the evils of socialized medicine.)
Today most countries in Europe have universal health care systems. Germany’s national system dates back to 1883.
America, meanwhile, is taking a step back from health care for all. Where is the John McCain who will save Obamacare today?
Trudy Lieberman, a past president of the Association of Health Care Journalists, has had a long career in journalism, specializing in health care in recent years. She has written for many publications including Consumer Reports, Columbia Journalism Review, The Nation, Harper’s Magazine, and the Center for Health Journalism. She has won many awards for her work including two National Magazine Awards, several National Press Club Awards, and a James Beard Award.
As a nurse case manager and nurse advocate, I agree that we are moving backward as a country in healthcare. When will the US see the value in being a healthy country rather than a sick one? I see universal healthcare where every citizen is covered from birth to death with the same coverage our political leaders have. No one should go into medical bankruptcy due to an illness or an injury - but that is what happens here in the US. We need healthcare, health insurance, and financial education so people can learn to save for times when they need care and support. Today, people are living over their means and then frantic when they get sick and cannot work. Let's have a frank discussion on how to work this out. WE CAN DO IT.
The very Act you are trying to save is single largest contributor to the increases in the cost of Health Insurance you are trying to fix. The Act itself nearly guarantees it with the MLR requirements. This is precisely the reason bureaucrats should stay in their lane. Some of us have been spending our time trying to fix the mess they created. This is not to say that government doesn't have a role here, I believe they do. They should break up the large carriers like we have done with Oil, Railroads, Telecom, etc... in the past. True transparency and competition are the only thing that will improve cost and outcomes for patients.