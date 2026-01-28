HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AL Sny's avatar
AL Sny
9h

Efforts to rein in Medicare Advantage waste are welcome, but they don’t solve the broader problem - the millions of Americans under 65 who still lack reliable, affordable care. What we need is universal healthcare.

Reply
Share
Kayoko ‘Ky’ Corbet's avatar
Kayoko ‘Ky’ Corbet
8h

As a patient advocate who helps people with insurance troubles (and complex medical navigation), I desperately hope so! 🙏🏼

As Mr Potter aptly put, the “Wall Street-run U.S. health care system” was NEVER sustainable. I hope a large number of American people will urge the Congress to act now (even if not yet Medicare for all)!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture