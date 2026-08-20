HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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AL Sny's avatar
AL Sny
6h

"UnitedHealthcare is commonly abbreviated as UHC (that’s what was on the seat cushions), while its parent company, UnitedHealth Group, is often shortened to UNH, its stock ticker." Lately they have been airing an ad about Optum (UNH's wholly owned subsidiary) on NPR's Marketplace with no mention of UNH. What are they ashamed of?

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
4h

Yes, so much of our healthcare is happening in the investor meetings of private for-profit and commercial health insurance industry.

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