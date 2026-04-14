HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Beth Rockwell's avatar
Mary Beth Rockwell
12h

Love this! Thank you, and keep fighting the good fight

Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda Perry's avatar
Linda Perry
12h

Excellent!

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture