Today, the Center for Health and Democracy Education Fund is launching a new tool, the Health Insurance Influence Tracker, as part of our ongoing work examining how giant health insurers have skewed the U.S. health care system away from working people and toward their shareholders, executives and board members.

This tool tracks corporate PAC campaign contributions from the health insurance lobby to sitting members of Congress. We’ll be analyzing what this money shows about how Capitol Hill works and where the insurance industry has successfully infiltrated the lawmaking process. Among our findings: over their careers, current members of Congress have accepted more than $32 million in corporate PAC money from the Big Health Insurance industry. And that’s just the beginning of the influence we will be tracking and reporting in the months and years ahead.

Although the current tracked contributions represent just one way money flows into Washington D.C., it’s shocking to see how pervasive and impactful corporate campaign cash can be. Of the 536 members of the 119th Congress, 86% accepted corporate donations from the health insurance lobby. These are companies including UnitedHealth Group, Elevance, Cigna, and CVS/Aetna, all of which have been accused of gouging the federal government and their own customers while denying necessary medical care to patients and raking in millions for their executives and shareholders. While the top concern for Americans remains affordability and cost-of-living, just seven of these corporations brought in more than $71.3 billion in profits and paid their CEOs more than $146 million in 2024 alone.

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As you’ll see, the companies aggressively target their donations to members of Congress who have the most power to curb their abusive practices through legislation, regardless of party affiliation. The top 10 recipients of campaign donations from the Big Insurance lobby, which we call the “leaderboard,” has seven Republicans and three Democrats. Out of the 34 Congressional and party leaders, only two – Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders – have refused to accept donations from health insurers’ PACs (both refuse all corporate PAC money.)

But $32 million is just the tip of the iceberg, even in the narrow world of Congressional campaign finance. Aside from the millions these companies spend on state politics and the executive branch (probably the judicial branch as well because of the ever-increasing number of lawsuits being filed against health insurers), and the hundreds of millions more in lobbying, there are also campaign contributions by individual insurance executives who have the same priorities and political allies as the companies they run. These donations are usually given at swanky off-the-record dinners (think wine caves) and they provide the executives access to members of Congress that other constituents simply do not have.

We used Federal Elections Commission data to determine a nonpartisan measure of corporate support to every member of Congress from the health insurance lobby. This tracker will be updated with new filings each quarter. But, as we noted, this tracker is just the first of the tools we will be providing to enable you to follow the money.

We will soon provide information about the industry’s lobbying expenditures, which have increased significantly over the past few years, and the revolving door that continues to spin regardless of Administration. We’ve tracked more than 600 lobbyists currently representing Big Insurance, including 16 former members of Congress and 226 former Congressional staffers, and we’ll be examining how this revolving door repeatedly undermines opportunities to make meaningful changes to our health care system. So stay tuned.