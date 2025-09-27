HEALTH CARE un-covered

Syed M Ahmad
1h

This is what happens when Health care of the individuals is handed over to the Vultures . Corporatization of Health care is utterly disgusting and despicable .

Universal Health care guaranteed by the Government is the only answer .

Americans must foot up the bill as long as we expect par excellence in health care .

The Government has all the money to support raging wars all over the world , but for the health care of its citizens .

This is not going to change until people rise against the Status Quo.

