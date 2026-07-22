HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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PSchicchi's avatar
PSchicchi
12h

My daughter has experienced the run around about getting her medications approved by her new ACA insurance company. Since she needs medications for her mental health, she does not need to deal with prescriptions denials and substitutions. That is not good for her mental health!

It iterates me so much that our Americans have to jump through hoops in order to get our healthcare taken care of.

I am tired of these big insurance companies making billions of dollars off our hard earned money. Enough is enough!

Please vote for candidates who want universal healthcare. Let's take the profit out of our healthcare.

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Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
12h

The sickest and frail don't have the stamina to fight the system. I learned about healthcare eugenics yesterday.

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