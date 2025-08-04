HEALTH CARE un-covered

Christine
5h

Sounds like they didn't garner any lessons! They need to provide decent health insurance for their clients at an affordable price . The shareholders are being extremely greedy... as is the CEO. We can see the quarterly earnings which were disgustingly high.

Earnings this quarter: $111.62 billion

up over 12% from the same period last year. Earnings per share $4.08.

The management and shareholders wanted more. What's ever enough? $111.6 Billion for ONE QUARTER isn't enough for them. This is exactly what's wrong with the healthcare system in this country.

Under Medicare, operating costs are miniscule compared to private insurerd. Premiums go to paying for care and a small amount for staffing and management. There isn't any 'profit'. No shareholders to pay.

A good portion of that $111 billion would be going to cover ALL the healthcare costs, and premiums would be much lower than with private insurers.

Private Insurance administrative costs, are estimated to be around 12% to 18%.

Compared to Medicare:

Medicare (Parts A & B) typically hover around 2% to 5% of expenditures. Some studies even indicate it can be as low as 1.1% of total spending.

The money for Health care premiums is wasted... doesn't go toward making anyone better. Just goes onto their pockets.

Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
4h

So they are following Aetna’s motto, “margins over members”.

