Last time we visited The Villages (or the pastel Shangri-La of Florida retirement lore) thousands of retirees were staring down a health care soap opera cliffhanger: would a deal be struck by two giant private Medicare Advantage companies? Or would retirees be left out in the sun-drenched cold.

First it was the bankruptcy: The Villages Health (TVH), which pushed many Villagers into a UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan, filed for bankruptcy and admitted to at least $360 million in Medicare overbilling. Second it was the purchase: TVH had been scooped up by Humana’s subsidiary CenterWell, which operates “senior-focused primary care centers,” for $68 million. Then the stalemate: UnitedHealthcare and CenterWell couldn’t reach a contract and it left nearly 25,000 Villagers who rely on UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage plans scrambling as the December 7 enrollment buzzer approached.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Villagers were panicked about new prescription costs. Seniors were furious about changing doctors. Grandma and Grandpa were talking to reporters.

And now, suddenly, the plot twist finale: Humana’s CenterWell and UnitedHealthcare struck a last minute deal and Villagers’ UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans would be accepted at CenterWell’s facilities in 2026.

Be a squeaky wheel

Make no mistake, this deal did not materialize out of corporate goodwill – it materialized because, as I mentioned above, grandma and grandpa were talking to reporters and making a big stink. The piece I wrote last week was largely based on local reporting from News 6, Spectrum News and others, which featured plenty of Villagers airing their grievances about the dispute.

When dealing with characters like Humana and UnitedHealthcare, it’s important to remember that the squeaky wheel gets the grease. And Villagers squeaked loud enough to bring national attention to their relatively small corner of the 55 million-strong retiree-universe in the United States.

UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, has had a hard enough year already without dealing with the fallout of pushing 25,000 Villagers out of network. UnitedHealth Group, the nation’s biggest health care conglomerate, is already under a criminal DOJ investigation, congressional inquiries and one PR wildfire after another. And it may just be that whatever deal that could allow UnitedHealthcare to avoid another possible PR nightmare – and stop retirees from squeaking – would have been worth signing.

The Villagers very public complaints gave us a glimpse into a high-stakes battle between the two biggest vertically integrated conglomerates that are the #1 and #2 players in the Medicare Advantage space. Both UnitedHealth and Humana have ventured deep into health care delivery and own hundreds of physician practices, clinics and pharmacy operations across the U.S. UnitedHealth, in fact, is the biggest employer of physicians in the country. You can imagine the heartburn its executives felt agreeing to a deal that didn’t push its competitor completely out of the village.

But at the end of the day, the Medicare Advantage black box is so lucrative for these companies that even the worst cut of a deal is still a win. Other than some headaches and unneeded stress, the Villagers came out relatively unscathed, at least until they are on the receiving end of a coverage denial or need to go out of UnitedHealth’s network in the future. For now, Villagers can go back to enjoying their retirements, but if history of Medicare Advantage shenanigans tells us anything, it’s that the Medicare Advantage saga isn’t over. It’s just between seasons.