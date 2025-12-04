HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tessa Halbrehder's avatar
Tessa Halbrehder
10m

UnitedHealth should be on their best behavior. After my Medicare Part D plan decided to NOT cover my brand of insulin, Medicare helped me find a plan that did-AARP-with UnitedHealth. Monthly premium below $50. When I enrolled I got an email saying my application was being “reviewed.” Also, said the premium was $106/month. I have since spoken with my endocrinologist to get names of other brands of insulin to see if I can find a plan less expensive. On the Medicare.gov website it says in 2026 I’ll be on the new plan-costs under $50/month. Reached out to UHC & they said nope your monthly premium is $106. Found a better plan & am changing it RIGHT NOW. (On hold with Medicare.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donna's avatar
Donna
6m

Working for UM for over 14 years. What will happen behind the scenes. First those plans will be targeted for increase reviews and increase reviews means increased denials. They then the plan always undermines the contract finding any loophole in order to deny the claim. So basically they have bought snake oil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Wendell Potter
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture