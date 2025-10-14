HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gay Cardwell's avatar
Gay Cardwell
2h

Well said, wish the word about the HMO aspect would get out! It was gut wrenching to tell families they would have to private pay to get a loved one home, just because they had travelled to see family!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bob Panzer's avatar
Bob Panzer
18m

My wife insists we remain with Kaiser Senior Advantage. I can't convince her that we may face a huge increase in cost of care.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture