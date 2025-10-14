When the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its projections that private Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollment will fall to 48% of the Medicare population in 2026 — the first drop in 20 years — the announcement stirred alarm in the program’s fan base in Washington, the insurance industry and among the millions of seniors who rely on MA plans.

According to data from ATI Advisory, major national insurers — including UnitedHealth Group, Humana, CVS/Aetna, and Centene — plan to exit Medicare Advantage markets in 420 counties next year. Meanwhile, regional players such as Elevance Health, which operates MA plans through Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates, and Kaiser Permanente, the West Coast–based integrated health system, are expanding into 107 additional counties within their existing regions.

Part of the explanation for major national insurers backing out of so many counties is strictly financial. Big health insurers that once saw Medicare Advantage as a reliably profitable growth vehicle are now confronting rising medical costs, higher utilization of care and tighter government reimbursement, all of which are putting a squeeze on their margins. So several big insurers are abandoning many of the counties they served this year, meaning hundreds of thousands of Medicare Advantage enrollees will have to scramble to find another MA plan or enroll in traditional Medicare. Other seniors are just giving a pass to Medicare Advantage after reading all the headlines about how difficult it can be to get the care they need in MA.

But there’s another, more subtle shift underway — one that matters to beneficiaries: many major insurers are quietly pulling the plug on Medicare Advantage PPO plans and replacing them with more restrictive HMO offerings. In other words, some retired Americans will be forced to accept narrower networks, no out-of-network protections and more limited flexibility in their care.

PPO vs. HMO: What’s the difference and why it matters

To understand what’s happening, you have to grasp the structural difference between PPOs and HMOs under Medicare Advantage.

PPO (Preferred Provider Organization) plans allow you to see providers outside the plan’s network (though usually at a higher cost). You typically do not need to get a referral from a primary care physician to see a specialist.

HMO (Health Maintenance Organization) plans generally require that you receive care from in-network providers (except in emergencies or very limited circumstances). You often must choose a primary care physician who coordinates your care, and you usually need referrals to see a specialist.

Since PPOs provide out-of-network coverage (with varying limitations), they carry greater financial risk for health insurers. Both claims payable and overhead can be higher because of the greater flexibility they provide patients and the resulting administrative complexity. That’s one reason insurers are now abandoning them as they also are abandoning hundreds of counties across the country. According to Oliver Wyman, in the 2025 plan transitions, 70% of impacted PPO members were in plans being dropped (a disproportionate share) compared to about 30% of HMO enrollees.

UnitedHealthcare alone plans to exit more than 100 Medicare Advantage markets in 2026, affecting more than 600,000 beneficiaries. Many of those affected are currently in a UnitedHealthcare PPO.

When “narrower network” becomes real: a road-trip scenario

Imagine a grandmother, let’s call her Mary, enrolled in a Medicare Advantage PPO plan in Pennsylvania. She throws her suitcase and fresh baked cookies in her RV and drives over the state line to visit her grandchildren in Ohio and, while there, has an AFib attack and winds up in a hospital. Under her current PPO plan, she could go to a hospital near her grandchildren — even if it was out of her plan’s in-network coverage — still receiving some benefit.

Under a new HMO replacement, she might face a harsher reality: outside the HMO network, she could be entirely responsible for the cost unless the visit qualifies as an emergency or urgent care (and even then, the protections vary). She might need to return home for follow-up care or pay full freight at the local provider. The convenience, continuity and peace of mind that PPO coverage offered would vanish.

For many older Americans, travel and visiting family are part of life – and a privilage many retirees work their whole lives to achieve. The drop of PPOs in favor of HMOs locks them closer to home, with much less flexibility.

In closing

This coming open enrollment period may well be a turning point — not just in Medicare Advantage enrollment numbers, but in the quality and flexibility of coverage seniors can expect. So, first and foremost, my advice to retirees if their MA plan goes away is to jump on the opportunity and transition to Traditional Medicare, which does not saddle you with prior authorization hurdles, narrow networks and/or rip away your coverage because you aren’t profitable enough for the plan. And know that if you are among the many seniors about to get dumped by their MA insurers, you should be able to buy a Medigap plan to cover your out-of-pocket expenses without going through medical underwriting. That option is not available to most MA enrollees in most states except when their MA plans disappear on them.

And know that if MA insurers continue to struggle meeting Wall Street’s profit expectations in 2026, even more seniors will be dumped in 2027.