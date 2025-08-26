HEALTH CARE un-covered

Taylor Coffman
4h

The amount of prior authorization hellscape I deal with to get the rare disease drug required for my survival has radicalized me and turned me into an advocate. This system has to go.

Heather Braaten
3h

I live in Oregon and we are aiming to submit a single payer Universal Healthcare Plan to our legislature by September 2026. My frustration with navigating health insurance throughout my cancer treatment has motivated me to join the advocacy group Health Care for All Oregon. If change won't happen at the federal level, hopefully we can get it done at the state level! https://www.hcao.org/.

