HEALTH CARE un-covered

Donna
More paperwork. Always short

Of what is needed. Remove PBM’s.

Other countries don’t have them and their prices are so reasonable. As for transparency. There is none. If those who work for certain insurance agents have asked their own employers for transparency for years and some companies just can’t do what is right for the American people.

Jonathon Glennie
A small step directionally, but does not go far enough. If all reform that is needed was enacted at once PBM‘s loose most revenue streams. Not that I agree, but I believe Congress is taking an incremental approach to eliminating the outsized revenue stream of PBM’s. We know what needs to be done to put billions of dollars back into the hands of consumers and patients. Congress knows it, but some may not understand it.

Transparency

Sponsor access to PBM data

Spread pricing band

Rebate reform

Net pricing

Penalties for noncompliance

This is what the package should look like in its complete form.

