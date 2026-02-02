As early as today, the House of Representatives is expected to vote on a government funding package (approved by the U.S. Senate last Friday) that includes long-sought reforms to pharmacy benefit managers (PBM) – pharmaceutical middlemen, the biggest of which are owned by just three health insurance conglomerates – that sit between patients and their prescriptions.

None of this happened over night. PBM reform – even in the health care advocacy world – has only recently become a bi-partisan, winning issue. PBMs were largely only known to pharmacists, other middlemen, health-policy wonks and the small but mighty circle of advocates who understood how they squeeze patients and independent pharmacies and funnel profits back to Big Insurance. PBMs began life as intermediaries meant to negotiate lower drug prices on behalf of consumers, but over time their role changed as they became huge profit centers for insurers like UnitedHealth, Cigna and Aetna merged with or created their own PBMs – which now control more than 80% of the PBM business in the country.

This monopolistic-evolution captured the attention of policymakers and watchdogs after HEALTH CARE un-covered and reform advocates began to raise the alarm about PBM abuses and profiteering.

The need for PBM reform was one of the reasons I started the Lower Out-of-Pockets (LOOP NOW) Coalition, in 2021. Over the years, the LOOP NOW Coalition, along with its 100 partner organizations, have worked to educate lawmakers about how PBMs restrict access to life-saving medications and contribute to the U.S. medical debt crisis. The coalition has endorsed legislation to ban several PBM business practices, like spread pricing, and to force PBMs to be far more transparent, especially in their dealings with employers that offer health benefits to their workers. Our work also led to an invitation for me to testify at a meeting of the Department of Labor’s Advisory Council on Employee Welfare and Pension Benefit Plans (the ERISA Advisory Council) and to meet with the Federal Trade Commission regarding the vertical integration of big insurers and the need for PBM (and Medicare Advantage) reform.

Through the work of advocates on the ground, things began to shift. What was once a side quest among health-policy activists became something real in Washington because the issue is easy to understand: PBMs have become unneeded profit centers insurers erected between patients and the medicines their doctors say they need.

We came close to reining in the PBM industry in late 2024 when reforms were included in House Speaker Mike Johnson’s first spending package, but they were scrapped after Elon Musk complained about the size and scope of the legislation.. His Tweets prompted GOP leadership to strip out the PBM provisions, even though they had broad bipartisan support in Congress and were backed by many consumer advocates and independent pharmacists. But now, it seems like the PBM language in the current spending package is more locked in. Here’s what the bill will do:

Change how PBMs get paid in Medicare Part D by moving them away from percentage-based payments tied to high drug list prices and toward flat, transparent service fees — so PBMs no longer profit more when drug prices are higher.

Require CMS to define and enforce contract terms between PBMs and Medicare Part D plans, giving the agency real authority to police abusive or one-sided arrangements.

Increase transparency by allowing CMS to track how PBMs pay pharmacies and which pharmacies are included (or excluded) from PBM networks, so regulators can finally see payment patterns and network practices across the system.

Lock into law existing protections requiring plan sponsors and PBMs to contract with any pharmacy that agrees to their standard terms — as long as those terms are reasonable and relevant — instead of quietly steering business to preferred or affiliated pharmacies.

These are important reforms, although more are needed. We’ll keep you posted on PBM-related efforts not only on Capitol Hill but also at the Department of Labor and in the states.