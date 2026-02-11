I thought you might find the conversation I had with Chad Prather of interest. Chad and I had a wide-ranging discussion about the recent Big Insurance CEO hearing in Congress; how insurers have quietly built vertically integrated empires; and how that consolidation has made care harder to get and more expensive to cover for nearly everyone.

Chad and I were in agreement about the growing power of health insurance conglomerates and the damage their business model is having on patients, families, doctors, employers and taxpayers. We also talked about soaring premiums, exploding deductibles, Medicare Advantage denials and health plans that look like good coverage on paper but become a trap for far too many of us.

Chad is a conservative political commentator and comedian who now lives in my home state of Tennessee. We disagree on things, but as our conversation reveals, when it comes to calling out the dirty deeds of powerful health insurers and the middlemen who profit from illness, there is far more common ground in this country now than I have ever seen. That is a hopeful sign.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

If we are ever going to put patients back at the center of health care, it will take people across the political spectrum who are willing to challenge the insurance industry and its allies in business and politics to make change.

I hope you’ll tune in to the conversation.