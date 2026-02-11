HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Unfortunately, there wasn't enough time to discuss the pricing issues of health insurance and the games the insurance companies play. Like you, I've been in the health insurance industry for many, many years. The games underwriters play are unbelievable. During my tenure with insurance companies, I tried to show them where they were cheating the customers but I was told to drop the subject. The executives are lying and/or are ignorant of their pricing models. Everyone is expected to drink the "Kool-Aid" and keep these great secrets to themselves. It's all about the bonuse, profits, and power.

