ICYMI: Patients vs. Profits, Exposing the Insurance Middlemen (The Chad Prather Show)
Listen to Prather and me talk about Big Insurance consolidation, soaring premiums and dirty tricks.
I thought you might find the conversation I had with Chad Prather of interest. Chad and I had a wide-ranging discussion about the recent Big Insurance CEO hearing in Congress; how insurers have quietly built vertically integrated empires; and how that consolidation has made care harder to get and more expensive to cover for nearly everyone.
HEALTH CARE un-covered is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Chad and I were in agreement about the growing power of health insurance conglomerates and the damage their business model is having on patients, families, doctors, employers and taxpayers. We also talked about soaring premiums, exploding deductibles, Medicare Advantage denials and health plans that look like good coverage on paper but become a trap for far too many of us.
Chad is a conservative political commentator and comedian who now lives in my home state of Tennessee. We disagree on things, but as our conversation reveals, when it comes to calling out the dirty deeds of powerful health insurers and the middlemen who profit from illness, there is far more common ground in this country now than I have ever seen. That is a hopeful sign.
If we are ever going to put patients back at the center of health care, it will take people across the political spectrum who are willing to challenge the insurance industry and its allies in business and politics to make change.
I hope you’ll tune in to the conversation.
Unfortunately, there wasn't enough time to discuss the pricing issues of health insurance and the games the insurance companies play. Like you, I've been in the health insurance industry for many, many years. The games underwriters play are unbelievable. During my tenure with insurance companies, I tried to show them where they were cheating the customers but I was told to drop the subject. The executives are lying and/or are ignorant of their pricing models. Everyone is expected to drink the "Kool-Aid" and keep these great secrets to themselves. It's all about the bonuse, profits, and power.