Last week, the Center for Health & Democracy (CHD) hosted a webinar to share findings from the Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group. I want to thank everyone who joined us live — your participation and feedback mean the world as we push for greater transparency and accountability in our health care system.

Speakers during the webinar included Dr. Rachel Madley, CHD’s Director of Policy and Advocacy; Dr. Seth Glickman and Joey Rettino, lead researchers of the Sunlight Report; Andrea Kim, health care reform advocate who shared the story of her father’s trials on a UnitedHealth Medicare Advantage plan; and Congressman Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas).

If you couldn’t make it…

This project represents more than a year of painstaking work by CHD to do what no one else had done before: piece together the most complete picture of the nearly 2,700 subsidiaries that make up the largest and most powerful health care company in the world. Our researchers combed through years of insurer filings known as Schedule Ys — dense, unstructured regulatory documents that map “related party” entities inside a corporate holding company. We cross-referenced federal IDs, scrubbed duplicates, and built a custom taxonomy to sort thousands of companies into functional categories.

The result? A first-of-its-kind, deal-by-deal accounting of how UnitedHealth Group grew into the behemoth it is today:

As of late 2024, UnitedHealth controlled 2,694 distinct legal entities — a tenfold increase over the past decade.

The company has more than 400,000 employees worldwide and employs or contracts with over 90,000 doctors — roughly 10% of the U.S. physician workforce.

Nearly 30% of its revenue is now “internal,” generated by subsidiaries doing business with each other, underscoring how vertical integration shifts profits and obscures transparency.

Clinical subsidiaries, including physician groups and home care organizations, now dominate United’s corporate structure.

UnitedHealth’s reach stretches from insurance to the physician’s office, from the pharmacy counter to nursing facilities, blurring the line between insurer and provider and leaving patients caught in the middle.

This webinar was just the beginning. To everyone who tuned in: thank you. To everyone who hasn’t yet: be sure to check out the recording here.