Marcia Richman
11h

UnitedHealth's tentacles are everywhere. Check out AARP and all the money they get from them to hawk their insurance plans. So much greed.

Donna
1h

Yep and their service to help people make and live a healthier life is a myth. Was on their employee team for years and the amount of substance use, depression, suicide, chronic illness etc in the employees is overwhelmingly. Their solution is to outsource the jobs to other countries, lay people off. So if they treat their own employees like crap, what do you think they do with their members.All these companies they own you never hear about them. They certainly aren’t about getting services to the members. There were little resources to help the members and even less providers. Those benefits they actually had as covered were constantly denied resulting in increase cost to the members as their health deteriorated trying to get help.

