When I was Cigna’s communications chief, one of the ideas I had to sell the hardest was that high-deductible health plans tied to health savings accounts would fix the U.S. health care system once and for all by giving Americans the information and tools they needed to be smart “consumers” and “shoppers” of health care.

The pitch for HDHPs was compelling: Put people in charge of their own health care spending. Give them “skin in the game.” When patients have to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars out of pocket before insurance kicks in, they’ll be “incentivized” to become better health care consumers. They’ll shop around, ask about price and make smarter choices. The market, we promised, would discipline costs. Innovation would follow. HSAs that employers would set up in tandem with HDHPs would soften the blow – but not so much that people would go to the most expensive doctors and hospitals and demand the most expensive drugs.

I helped deliver that message with conviction. What I couldn’t say out loud — what I barely let myself think — was what high-deductible plans (which we sold as the centerpiece of an industrywide profit-generating strategy we disingenuously called “consumer-driven health care”) would mean for working people and their families. Even as I was churning out press releases about HDHPs and HSAs, I knew it simply was not practical or feasible for most people with diabetes, high blood pressure and many other chronic conditions to shop around – and certainly not something someone having a heart attack or stroke and a long list of other acute medical events is going to have time to do. And when the deductible is $3,000 or $5,000 or more, people with chronic conditions delay care. They skip medications. They make do.

And, as history has shown, most people in high-deductible plans have way too little money in their HSAs to cover their out-of-pockets – if they have an HSA at all. The 60 Minutes segment earlier this month about Remote Area Medical noted that a growing number of Americans in high-deductible plans now drive hundreds of miles from home to get charity care at a RAM charity clinic. The truth that I obscured when I was an industry flack is that high-deductible plans don’t make people better consumers — they make them more desperate patients.

Here’s something else I knew but of course never mentioned in my press releases: The industry’s promise that people would have the information and tools they need to make prudent health care decisions was empty. The information and tools never materialized in any meaningful and accessible way. The transparency we said was on the way never showed up.

One of the reasons I left that career was because I could not in good conscience keep promoting financially crippling high deductible plans, with or without an HSA.

HSAs were always the palliative in our sales pitches and propaganda. Pair bruising deductibles with an HSA, our lobbyists and sales people would say, and workers will set aside enough pre-tax dollars to cover their out-of-pocket costs.

Shifting money in the wrong direction

What the insurance industry’s message left out back then is the same thing the HSA industry is leaving out now as it launches an aggressive political push to take advantage of the Trump administration’s renewed love for health savings accounts: They don’t fix the affordability problem. They shift money upward to the people who already have it.

The evidence has been available for two decades, and it is unambiguous. The Government Accountability Office, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms and more peer-reviewed research point in the same direction. The tax advantage that makes HSAs valuable is a function of income. For instance, someone in the 37% tax bracket saves 37 cents for every dollar contributed to an HSA — more than three times the 12 cents saved by a family making $30,000. The more you earn, the more the government subsidizes your account. The less you earn, the more the “benefit” is theoretical.

It’s not just the tax math. High-income households are more likely to make HSA contributions, more likely to receive employer contributions, and tend to contribute more money than lower-income account holders. And because HSA funds can be invested in stocks and bonds and rolled over indefinitely, the accounts function as a tax shelter and investment vehicle for people with enough disposable income to leave the money untouched. At the extreme end of the income spectrum, HSAs let wealthy people shelter investment gains from both income taxes and the Net Investment Income Tax — a perk entirely irrelevant to a family living paycheck to paycheck.

Higher-income households are nearly twice as likely to have a tax-advantaged account linked to their health plan as the lowest-income households. People in excellent health are more likely to have these accounts than people with serious medical conditions — which makes sense, because healthy people with expendable income are exactly who benefits most from a high-deductible plan. People who are actually sick tend to exhaust their HSA funds paying for care they can’t defer. That’s not a savings account. That’s a gap-filler for a plan that was already a bad deal.

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The federal tax exclusion for HSAs is projected to cost the government nearly $180 billion over the next ten years. That’s money that could go to ACA premium tax credits to help working families afford coverage or to Medicaid. Instead, under the Big Beautiful Bill Act, hundreds of billions of dollars will be cut from the Medicaid program in coming years and millions of low-income Americans will lose their coverage. Millions more will return to the ranks of the uninsured because Republicans refused to extend ACA premium tax credits that expired at the end of 2025. Every dollar the federal government uses to subsidize a wealthy person’s HSA investment portfolio is a dollar not available to help a low-income family afford a doctor.

Putting new lipstick on an old pig – Meet GAHA

A group of HSA companies and industry organizations this year formed a nonprofit called the Great American Health Alliance — GAHA, a deliberate riff on Make America Healthy Again. As a 501(c)(4), it can lobby without limit, support political candidates, and operate without disclosing its donors.

GAHA is run by two brothers: Keith Nahigian, who has worked for multiple Republican presidential campaigns; and Ken Nahigian, who led the Trump transition in 2017 and served as RFK Jr.’s liaison to senators during his confirmation process. HealthEquity, one of the country’s largest HSA administrators, is a GAHA member — and donated $1 million to Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., in February.

I have watched this playbook executed from the inside. You form an organization with a patriotic name. You align it with the administration’s branding. You hire people with White House connections. You pour money into the political infrastructure. You avoid disclosure. And then you call it a consumer advocacy effort.

This is not consumer advocacy. It is an industry protecting and expanding a profit center.

Consider who ultimately holds those HSA dollars. Optum Bank, a division of UnitedHealth Group, manages more than 27 million consumer accounts with $24 billion in HSA assets under management. UnitedHealth — the same company whose subsidiary has been under scrutiny for the use of AI to deny claims at scale — is also the custodian of the savings accounts millions of Americans use to pay the bills for care that UnitedHealthcare won’t cover because of unaffordable out-of-pocket requirements and for medically necessary care its employees (or algorithms) deny.

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When I hear today’s Republican leaders describe HSA expansion as the answer to health care affordability, I hear the same framing I helped develop two decades ago. Empower consumers. Give people choices. Trust the market.

I know what that framing is designed to do. It is designed to make inequality sound like freedom. It takes a tax shelter that overwhelmingly benefits high-income households and presents it as a lifeline for working families who, after paying premiums and meeting a deductible they can barely afford, have no money left to put in any kind of savings account.

Don’t fall for the 2026 version of a corporate propaganda campaign led by Big Insurance and politically connected allies like the Nahigian brothers and HealthEquity to make HSAs seem like sound public policy. It’s nothing more than the latest scheme to transfer more tax dollars from working families to billionaires and force millions more Americans to seek care in a RAM charity clinic.