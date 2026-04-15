HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
12h

Wendell Potter, You are absolutely correct that HSA as designed, marketed and sold are not what they had potential to be. I have been self employed, an entrepreneur by choice and while they had potential, I knew they were doomed many years ago - they were tied to a system of patronage for the health insurance providers. I have never had decent healthcare and it only tanked when obama care passed. I pulled completely out (so unaffordable for a small business owner that otherwise has done ok for himself) I currently am a part of a health care share ministry - but the last word should tell all - it is a ministry with accountability - shared costs, but accountability as a part of the equation. Makes all of the difference. I should be able to utilize the tax saving option of placing money in an HCA...... but I am not allowed because I will not partake of the Health Insurance scam and pay them money for nothing. So this past year I spent a large chunk on a medical need - DVT with 2 PE's. Not an enjoyable ride, I should have had money in an HSA, but that is not to be done. They were designed as you put forth to help the rich keep their riches. Sad but a truth. As are most government driven mandates and help the masses marketing. Never designed to do that, only to look good on paper and have people like yourselves sell it to the ones who never pay attention to the details.

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
14h

Republicans believe in more corporate welfare for wealthy private health insurance industry as the solution.

I believe that Medicare for ALL is moral, financially efficient and sustainable solution.

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