I had the privilege of attending a powerful program at WNYC, co-presented by Theater of War Productions and ProPublica. The evening was centered on a live reading of Max Blau’s harrowing article, “I Don’t Want to Die”: Needing Mental Health Care, He Got Trapped in His Insurer’s Ghost Network, brought to life by an extraordinary cast, including Oscar Isaac (Dune, Ex Machina), Kathryn Erbe (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Oz), and Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent, The Night Of). Through their performances, they captured the desperation and heartbreak so many Americans face when they seek mental health care. The program aired on WNYC and can be streamed at WNYC.org.

Blau’s piece tells the story of Ravi Coutinho, a young man in Arizona who did everything right: He had insurance, he sought help and he reached out for care. But he found himself caught in a "ghost network" — a web of supposedly in-network mental health providers who either no longer practiced, had long waiting lists or simply didn’t take his insurance anymore. Despite paying his monthly premiums, Ravi was left without real access to the help he urgently needed. Sadly, his experience is not the exception — it’s a widespread and often deadly failure of our health care system.

Following the panel reading, the audience had a thoughtful discussion that was facilitated by Bryan Doerries, Theater of War’s Artistic Director. Here is what I said when the microphone got to me: