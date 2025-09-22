On New Years Eve 1999, slotted squarely between the collapse of the Clinton Health Care Plan and the eventual passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Philip J. Fry accidentally locked himself in a cryogenic freezing tube. And 1,000 years later, Fry woke up in Futurama’s gleaming, chaotic 31st-century world – filled with spaceships, aliens and Richard Nixon as president of Planet Earth.

For 25 years, Futurama has made a name for itself as the satirical cousin of The Simpsons: an irreverent, sci-fi send-up of human folly, corporate greed and the weird shape of progress. And in the first episode of their latest season, it may have delivered its most accurate jab at health care yet.

In the episode, Fry — the hapless human — joins Leela, the practical cyclops, and Bender, their booze-fueled robot buddy, for a night out on the town that eventually descends them into Robot Hell (which in the Futurama-future, is a debaucherous, underground club for robots). Upon their arrival they cross paths with a recurring character from season’s past: Beelzebot, the Robot Devil.

The scene I’m focused on starts when the Robot Devil tells Bender that he’s upping the ante and pivoting into a much more sinister line of business. Read the transcript and description of the scene below:

Robot Devil: I’ve moved into a new, much more evil business. Have you heard of… health insurance? Bender: Sure. It’s a basic right of everyone in our society, except humans. [The scene changes and the Robot Devil is behind a pharmacy counter. Above the pharmacy, in glowing red letters, is the name of the insurance company the Robot Devil owns: “Asmodicare Hellth” with a pentagram as the logo.] Robot Devil: I simply have one of my in-network physicians peddle you a prescription… and viola! [The prescription is filled by the Robot Devil’s “in-network” robot physician and the pill bottle is handed to Bender.] Robot Devil: Robot growth pills to treat your chronically normal height. Bender: Neat. And is there a catch, O’ King of Lies? Robot Devil: Your copay is 3 cents but I’ll bill your insurance $27,000! [The Robot Devil laughs evilly as flames surround him. The scene ends with a mock-pharma ad for the drug that is prescribed to Bender.]

The future is now

Our system works just like the one in Robot Hell.

The nation’s largest health insurers – like UnitedHealth Group, Cigna and CVS/Aenta – have vertically integrated into care delivery and the pharmacy supply chain – the same way the Robot Devil owned the health insurance company that controlled both the doctor who wrote Bender’s script and the pharmacy that filled it, while secretly controlling the prices of it all.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

These schemes let insurers shift money from one corporate pocket to another while claiming to lower costs. In reality, it inflates drug prices, rips off employers and leaves patients stuck with sky-high premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket costs. When insurers own the downstream providers they can game the medical loss ratio rule of the ACA, which was intended to make sure insurance companies spend 80–85% of the premiums they collect from us on our medical care, but vertically integrated insurers can pay businesses they own, like physician practices, PBMs and pharmacies. Well, you know what they say, the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Big Insurance quickly figured out how to pave the ACA road and make a hell of a lot of money for their executives and shareholders. Insurers began buying up the health care delivery system, which is exempt from the MLR rule.

So, the future is now. But we don’t need to be like Fry and the gang.

In Washington, bipartisan bills like Representative Earl L. “Buddy” Carter’s (R-GA) PBM Reform Act of 2025, would, among other things, ban “spread pricing” in Medicaid and decouple PBM compensation from drug pricing. As Carter said in a press release:

“It’s time to bust up the PBM monopoly, which has been stealing hope and health from patients for decades. As a pharmacist, I’ve seen how PBMs abuse patients firsthand, and believe that the cure to this infectious disease is transparency, competition, and accountability, which is exactly what our bipartisan package provides.”

Read the full text for the PBM Reform Act of 2025 here .

Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have linked up with Representatives Val Hoyle (OR-04), Pat Ryan (NY-18) and Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) to introduce the Patients Over Profits Act. The bill would bar health insurers from buying medical practices through subsidiaries and require existing health care conglomerates to separate their payer and provider businesses. Sen. Warren said of the bill:

“Across the country, insurance companies are buying up doctors’ offices, driving up costs, and putting insurance company profits over patients. Our bill cracks down on greedy insurance companies' attempts to control doctors and squeeze patients for every cent.”

Read the full text of the Patients Over Profits Act here .

On the ground, research and advocacy groups are keeping up the drumbeat, too. The American Economic Liberties Project launched the Break Up Big Medicine campaign and, last year, released the Health Care Consolidation Crisis Report, which showed how health care consolidation strips health care workers of wages, raises prices for consumers and jeopardizes Americans’ health. And the Center for Health and Democracy recently published the Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group, a report I helped produce, which revealed the most complete look yet at the vast vertically integrated corporate structure of the country’s largest health care company.

Read the American Economic Liberties Project’s Consolidation Crisis report here , and the Center for Health and Democracy’s Sunlight Report here .

Hopefully by the time our universe has cryogenic freezing tubes, robot buddies and resurrected presidents, we will have figured out this whole health care thing and our Robot Devil will have to stick to his usual schemes.