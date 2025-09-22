HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Donna
6h

Yep billing employers or offering services to them and billing those services as a perk to lower the cost

To the health plan by improving the care of their employee or the

Member. Use to sit in on the transitional casemanager meeting with a plan MD. His job is to review the records and assign what this member future cost will be to the health plan and make recommendation so the casemanager can contact the patient and get them to incorporate said suggestion into their health. It doesnt work because they first don’t address the socioeconomic dilemma that the patient is in, second it takes time to develope a relationship with the member, and of course the member has to recieve something of value or they will never engage again but yet the health plan charges for these add one driving up the cost of care.

Brian Keyser
6h

Thanks for making the Hell of Hellthcare fun to read about!

