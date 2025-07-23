HEALTH CARE un-covered

Jerry Myers
2h

More twisted 1/2 truth propaganda designed to inflame without telling the whole story.

Like, this has nothing to do with the recently passed legislation and will be taken up during appropriations when congress returns from their break.

Allow me to assist, let’s just cover the 75% increase part for now:

Here’s the real story:

Yes, it is true that insurers’ proposed rates for 2026 could lead to enrollees in Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace plans seeing their out-of-pocket premium payments increase by an average of more than 75%, primarily due to the expiration of enhanced premium tax credits.

In actual dollars, this comes to about $58 a month on average.

These credits, introduced under the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 and extended through the Inflation Reduction Act, are set to expire at the end of 2025 unless Congress extends them.

Multiple sources, including analyses from KFF and the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, indicate that the lapse of these subsidies is expected to cause a significant spike in net premium costs for enrollees, with estimates averaging a 75% increase in out-of-pocket payments.

For example, KFF notes that the average marketplace enrollee saved $705 in 2024 due to these credits, and without them, premiums could rise sharply, potentially doubling in some states.

However, the 75% figure specifically refers to the increase in out-of-pocket premium payments for subsidized enrollees, not necessarily the gross premium rates charged by insurers.

Gross premium increases are projected to be more moderate, with a median proposed hike of 15% across 105 ACA insurers in 20 markets, though some insurers are requesting increases of 20%.

The expiration of enhanced subsidies is a key driver, contributing an estimated 4% to these gross premium hikes, as healthier enrollees are expected to drop coverage, leaving a sicker risk pool that increases costs for insurers.

These proposed rates are preliminary and subject to review by state and federal regulators, which could result in adjustments before finalization in fall 2025.

Additionally, the actual impact on individual enrollees will vary based on factors like income, plan type, age, and location.

If Congress extends the enhanced subsidies, the projected premium increases could be mitigated, potentially reducing proposed rate hikes by up to 6.4% in some cases, as noted in Washington state filings.

In summary, the 75% average increase in out-of-pocket premiums is a credible projection for 2026 if the enhanced tax credits expire, though gross premium hikes are generally lower, and final rates will lower after regulatory review.

Zachary W. Schulz
4m

This is an incredibly helpful breakdown—clear, specific, and grounded in the real-world stakes that often get lost in abstract policy debates. The pushback in the comments about "appropriations vs. legislation" misses the forest for the trees. Whether these changes arrive via direct statutory language or through follow-up funding mechanisms, the direction of policy is unmistakable—and its consequences are already unfolding.

Dismissing a 75% average increase in out-of-pocket premiums as “just” the expiration of subsidies doesn’t make the impact less real for families suddenly priced out of care. And yes, some families might cut other expenses to keep insurance—but many can’t. That’s the point. We already know from prior state-level experiments that increased administrative burdens and work requirements lead to large-scale disenrollment, not healthier or more stable populations.

What this piece does well is make the stakes legible. You don’t need to agree with every projection to recognize that the system is being hollowed out—and that the burden is going to fall on low-income patients, rural communities, overworked providers, and eventually everyone else as the strain ripples outward.

Keep doing this kind of reporting. It matters.

