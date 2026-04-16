Today, I will be speaking at a University of Chicago forum with the provocative title, “Can Capitalism Be Popular?” I’ll be on a panel that will explore health care, life expectancy and quality of life in the U.S. and how we stack up with other rich countries. Spoiler alert: We don’t fare well in international comparisons, but I think most of you know that already. We’ll be talking about why that is and why it has been this way for decades now.

This is not the first time I’ve been here. I’ve met with faculty members and spoken to graduate students several times over the years at the Booth School of Business. One of the things we’ve talked about is how the U.S. system of health insurance is as good of an example of market failure as you can find anywhere in the world and at any time in history. Or to be more precise, it is a failure for people who need health care. It is by no means a failure for health insurance company executives and shareholders.

It is somewhat ironic that this forum is at the same university that gave us Milton Friedman, the economist who in 1970 argued that the sole purpose of a publicly traded company is to increase its profits and maximize returns for its shareholders. Friedman believed that social issues should be addressed by individuals and governments, not by corporate executives in their business roles. His views became gospel on Wall Street, and he won a Noble prize.

I know of no industry that has embraced Friedman’s doctrine more than the executives of big health insurance companies. When I was at Cigna, my colleagues and I were evaluated annually on how well we met our “major job objectives,” and at the very top of those MJOs was “enhancing shareholder value”. And that wasn’t just my top objective. It was everybody’s top objective.

In my humble opinion, that slavish devotion to meeting the needs first and foremost of shareholders is the main reason the health insurance industry has failed us in so many ways. Let me explain why I believe that is.

Americans are told, over and over, that the solution to whatever ails our health care system is more competition, more choice, more market forces. It’s a seductive argument — markets have proven to be powerful engines of efficiency and innovation in countless industries. But this argument rests on a fatal flaw that many economists, including many here at the University of Chicago, recognized decades ago: health insurance is not, and cannot be, a normal market. It is, in the precise technical language of economics, a case of market failure — and a nearly perfect one at that.

As most of you all know by now, I spent nearly two decades as a senior executive in the health insurance industry — four years at Humana, then almost sixteen at Cigna. I’m not here to single out any one company. What I witnessed was not unique to either of them. It is how the industry works, by design, across the board.

What Markets Require — and What Health Insurance Lacks

For a market to function efficiently, a few basic conditions have to hold. Buyers and sellers need roughly equal information. Consumers need to be able to choose freely — or walk away. Competition needs to be real. And prices need to reflect actual costs.

Private health insurance fails every one of these tests. This isn’t a progressive talking point. It’s the conclusion of mainstream economics, and it started with a 1963 paper that every health economist in the world has read (and I bet Milton Friedman read it too).

Kenneth Arrow — who like Friedman was a Nobel laureate — published “Uncertainty and the Welfare Economics of Medical Care“ in the American Economic Review that year. His argument was technical, not political: health care markets are structurally different from ordinary markets, riddled with the kinds of information problems and uncertainty that make the standard competitive model break down. That paper has never been seriously refuted. It gets assigned in Econ 101 at universities across the country. The health insurance industry just prefers you haven’t read it – (and even I hadn’t read it until late in my corporate career).

The specific failure Arrow identified first is information asymmetry. The insurer knows vastly more than you do about what your policy actually covers, how your claims will be adjudicated, what your insurer’s network restrictions really mean, and how prior authorization works in practice. You find out what you actually bought only when you get sick — precisely when you’re least able to shop around or switch. That’s not a market. That’s a trap with a welcome packet.

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A related problem is adverse selection: the people who most need insurance are the most motivated to buy it, which drives up costs, which drives out healthier enrollees, which drives costs higher still — the so-called “death spiral.” This dynamic is so well understood that every functioning insurance system in the world uses some mechanism to counteract it: a mandate, a public option, or direct government provision. The ACA’s individual mandate (which was scuttled when Republicans took back control of Congress) wasn’t a liberal invention. It was a direct policy response to a textbook economic problem that even conservative health economists had long acknowledged.

The Consumer Who Cannot Walk Away

Markets depend on exit, meaning that if you don’t like the product, you stop buying it. Or you switch. Or you go without.

Health care eliminates all three options.

You can’t negotiate the price of an emergency appendectomy. You can’t comparison-shop for a cardiologist mid-heart attack. And you can’t go without coverage if you have any assets to protect — because the financial exposure is catastrophic. Research by David Himmelstein and colleagues, published across multiple studies in the American Journal of Public Health, has consistently found that medical debt is a leading contributor to personal bankruptcy in the United States — a problem that simply has no parallel in peer nations.

Economists call this inelastic demand: prices can rise sharply without much reduction in how much people use the product, because the alternative is suffering or bankruptcy. When demand is inelastic and the product is a necessity, producers have enormous power. Insurers can raise premiums, hike deductibles, narrow networks, tighten prior authorization — and most enrollees have no real choice but to absorb it. This is not a functioning market. It is a captive one.

Monopoly Power Dressed Up as Competition

You’ve probably seen the ads. Every major insurer presents itself as your partner in health, competing fiercely for your trust and your business. The reality is rather different.

The American Medical Association publishes an annual report on health insurance market competition, and the findings are consistent year after year: by federal antitrust standards, the majority of U.S. metropolitan insurance markets are highly concentrated, meaning one or two insurers hold dominant market share. In many rural areas, there is effectively one insurer. That, folks, is not competition.

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The consequences are exactly what economics would predict. Harvard Business School economist Leemore Dafny has documented in peer-reviewed work that insurer mergers are associated with higher premiums — not lower ones. The efficiency gains the industry promises from consolidation don’t materialize for consumers. What materializes is pricing power.

The nominal competition that does exist is often a race to enroll healthy people and avoid sick ones — risk selection — which generates profits for shareholders without producing a single unit of medical value for patients. When your business model’s most profitable strategy is to avoid delivering your core product, you are not in a normal market.

The Profit Motive, Inverted

A company that makes a better product more efficiently earns more money, and everyone benefits. That feedback loop is what makes markets powerful. But in health insurance, the loop runs backward.

An insurer earns more profit by collecting premiums and not paying claims (as in, by denying coverage, delaying reimbursement, shrinking networks and deploying AI systems designed to find technical grounds to reject care. What’s being sold is the promise of coverage while the profit comes from limiting how much of that promise gets kept.

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In 2023, the five largest U.S. health insurers (UnitedHealth Group, Elevance, CVS Health/Aetna, Cigna and Humana) reported more than $70 billion in operating profits. Over the same decade, the Kaiser Family Foundation’s annual Employer Health Benefits Survey found that average family premiums for employer-sponsored coverage rose more than 50% which far outpaced both inflation and wage growth. Shareholders did well. Patients did not.

Economists call this a “principal-agent problem.” The insurer is nominally your agent which is the entity managing your health care on your behalf. But its financial incentives run directly against yours. That’s baked into the business model across the entire industry.

The ACA’s Medical Loss Ratio (MLR) rule (which requires insurers to spend at least 80-85% of your premium dollars on actual medical care) was a direct legislative acknowledgment of this failure. Think about what that rule implies: Congress had to pass a law to force an industry to deliver its own product. When regulation has to exist just to make a market approximate its basic function, that market has failed.

The Costs Everyone Else Pays

Markets also fail when the real costs of a transaction fall on people who had no say in it — what economists call negative externalities. The private insurance system produces these by the truckload.

When a patient is denied coverage and delays treatment, they often end up in an emergency room — at everyone else’s expense. EMTALA, the federal law requiring ERs to treat all patients regardless of ability to pay, exists precisely because society decided it would not let the insurance market’s failures play out to their logical conclusion in hospital parking lots. The cost of that moral decision gets distributed across hospital budgets, public programs, and your premium.

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Job lock — staying in a job you’d otherwise leave because you can’t afford to lose your coverage — is another hidden cost with real economic consequences. Brigitte Madrian’s research, published in the Quarterly Journal of Economics, showed that employer-based insurance meaningfully reduces labor market mobility, suppressing the kind of dynamic, fluid labor markets that economic theory promises. The insurance industry doesn’t pay that cost. Workers do.

And the tens of billions in annual uncompensated care — treatment delivered to uninsured and underinsured patients who can’t pay — gets cost-shifted to private payers and publicly subsidized. Insurers collect the premium. Society absorbs the spillover.

What the Evidence Actually Shows

The economic case against the current system is not fringe. It is mainstream, durable, and empirically overwhelming.

Uwe Reinhardt, the Princeton health economist and perhaps the sharpest analyst the American system ever produced, spent decades making this argument with meticulous rigor and zero tolerance for ideological hand-waving from either direction. His posthumously published book, Priced Out (Princeton University Press, 2019), is the most devastating single-volume indictment of American health care financing you can read — and it was written by a man who had no interest in scoring political points.

The Commonwealth Fund’s annual international comparisons tell the same story with data. The United States consistently ranks dead last or near-last among high-income nations on access, equity, and administrative efficiency — while spending roughly twice as much per capita as comparable countries. We pay more. We get less. We leave tens of millions uninsured or underinsured. And we do it in the name of market competition that the data show isn’t actually happening.

Every other wealthy country has responded to these market failures with universal coverage — through single-payer systems, tightly regulated multi-payer models, or robust public options. All of those countries are capitalist countries. None of them have abandoned market mechanisms entirely. They’ve simply recognized that some goods are too essential, and too prone to the specific failures I’ve described, to be left to unregulated private profit.

The United States has not made a different economic calculation. It has made a different political one — shaped by decades of industry lobbying, campaign contributions, and the kind of sophisticated public relations infrastructure that I spent nearly twenty years helping to build and operate — not at one company, but as a practitioner of an industry-wide playbook.

The market isn’t failing because we haven’t tried hard enough to fix it. It’s failing because it was never designed to serve patients. It was designed to serve shareholders. And by that measure — as every quarterly earnings call confirms — it has been a spectacular success.

The question was never whether we can afford to change the system. The question is how much longer we can afford not to.