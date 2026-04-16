HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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AL Sny's avatar
AL Sny
12hEdited

"The question was never whether we can afford to change the system. The question is how much longer we can afford not to."

Wendell and team, I would urge you to share all your articles on LinkedIn and other social platforms for wider audience. Thank you.

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Ginny Crisp's avatar
Ginny Crisp
12h

Everything you’ve described about the health insurance side plays out with remarkable precision on the pharmacy benefit side too.

The information asymmetry you’re naming is, if anything, worse in pharmacy benefits. Most employers don’t know what their PBM is actually paying for their drugs. They don’t know what spread is being retained. They don’t know how their rebate share is calculated, or against what baseline. They signed a contract that technically discloses terms, but the terms are structured so that understanding what you’re actually getting requires expertise most employers don’t have and aren’t told they need.

Your point about the profit motive running backward is the one I keep coming back to. A PBM’s most profitable position is often the one that costs the plan the most: higher-cost drugs with larger rebate spreads, specialty pharmacy steering that benefits the PBM’s own subsidiary, formulary decisions driven by manufacturer rebate revenue rather than clinical value. The employer thinks they have an agent managing their pharmacy benefit. They have a counterparty.

The three largest PBMs control roughly 80% of the market. That concentration produces exactly the pricing power dynamics you described on the insurance side.

The employers I work with aren’t waiting for systemic reform. They’re reading their contracts, auditing their claims, and demanding transparency now. But it shouldn’t require a forensic review of your own vendor’s contract to find out whether they’re working for you or against you.

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