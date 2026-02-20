How Much Longer Will Americans Wait for Real Health Reform?
From the Clinton-era collapse to Obamacare’s limits and new Medicaid rollbacks, corporate power continues to stall a national health system that puts patients first.
Kudos to Merrill Goozner, former editor of Modern Healthcare, for spotlighting a grim but important story on his Substack column GoozNews. “A year spent degrading health” is a damning picture of the U.S. health care system, which has been on a tenuous path that traces back before passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 and the Clinton administration’s health care reform attempt in the early 1990s.
Below is an excerpt from GoozNews:
Two snapshots of a health care system in precipitous decline: First, the latest Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll shows Americans’ number one pocketbook concern is now the cost of health insurance and out-of-pocket health care expenses. Fully two-thirds of the public are more worried today about health care costs than food, housing, utilities or gasoline.
Second, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reports that 1.2 million households dropped health insurance coverage during the 2026 sign-up season, a direct result of the Republican Congress ending the enhanced premium subsidies for Obamacare plan purchasers. The missing 1.2 million came from just 30 states that use the federal exchange.
The ACA, commonly known as Obamacare, which passed after a major struggle in Congress, provided access to care for millions of Americans who previously could not afford health insurance. But unlike most of our peer countries, which have universal health care systems, this country still has millions of citizens who have no health coverage.
HEALTH CARE un-covered is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Now Medicaid, which was passed in the mid-1960s along with Medicare for the elderly, is in jeopardy because of provisions in President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act that reduced funding for the program.
Are we back at square one? How many stories do Goozner and the rest of us have to write before those interests who have stymied universal health insurance for so long allow us a path to a national system?
How much longer will Americans put up with the denials for care and the gigantic bills they will pay if indeed they actually get the care they need?
Will Americans pay medical bills for the rest of their lives while the profit concerns of big companies continue to overshadow the needs of ordinary Americans who just want a health system that takes care of their medical needs?
Trudy Lieberman, a past president of the Association of Health Care Journalists, has had a long career in journalism, specializing in health care in recent years. She has written for many publications including Consumer Reports, Columbia Journalism Review, The Nation, Harper’s Magazine, and the Center for Health Journalism. She has won many awards for her work including two National Magazine Awards, several National Press Club Awards, and a James Beard Award.
Business has to speak up, big and small. What is their tipping point? How can they continue to pay inflated health care cost for their employees without losing a competitive edge domestically and internationally. Sadly, in America, it is often not human misery that moves the needle, but economics.
The level of reform required may be beyond our capabilities. The reform needed is to remove the $250 million + dollars that lobbies Congress to support the draining of America's pocketbooks. Beyond that the incentive structure for Medicare Advantage plans promotes fraudulent coding and is destroying Medicare as Kaiser recently showed with their $560 million fine. The mess is everywhere in the system. Not an easy problem to solve.