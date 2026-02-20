Kudos to Merrill Goozner, former editor of Modern Healthcare, for spotlighting a grim but important story on his Substack column GoozNews. “A year spent degrading health” is a damning picture of the U.S. health care system, which has been on a tenuous path that traces back before passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 and the Clinton administration’s health care reform attempt in the early 1990s.

Below is an excerpt from GoozNews:

Two snapshots of a health care system in precipitous decline: First, the latest Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll shows Americans’ number one pocketbook concern is now the cost of health insurance and out-of-pocket health care expenses. Fully two-thirds of the public are more worried today about health care costs than food, housing, utilities or gasoline. Second, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reports that 1.2 million households dropped health insurance coverage during the 2026 sign-up season, a direct result of the Republican Congress ending the enhanced premium subsidies for Obamacare plan purchasers. The missing 1.2 million came from just 30 states that use the federal exchange.

The ACA, commonly known as Obamacare, which passed after a major struggle in Congress, provided access to care for millions of Americans who previously could not afford health insurance. But unlike most of our peer countries, which have universal health care systems, this country still has millions of citizens who have no health coverage.

Now Medicaid, which was passed in the mid-1960s along with Medicare for the elderly, is in jeopardy because of provisions in President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act that reduced funding for the program.

Are we back at square one? How many stories do Goozner and the rest of us have to write before those interests who have stymied universal health insurance for so long allow us a path to a national system?

How much longer will Americans put up with the denials for care and the gigantic bills they will pay if indeed they actually get the care they need?

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Will Americans pay medical bills for the rest of their lives while the profit concerns of big companies continue to overshadow the needs of ordinary Americans who just want a health system that takes care of their medical needs?