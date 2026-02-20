HEALTH CARE un-covered

William Tarran
2h

Business has to speak up, big and small. What is their tipping point? How can they continue to pay inflated health care cost for their employees without losing a competitive edge domestically and internationally. Sadly, in America, it is often not human misery that moves the needle, but economics.

Dale Funk
1h

The level of reform required may be beyond our capabilities. The reform needed is to remove the $250 million + dollars that lobbies Congress to support the draining of America's pocketbooks. Beyond that the incentive structure for Medicare Advantage plans promotes fraudulent coding and is destroying Medicare as Kaiser recently showed with their $560 million fine. The mess is everywhere in the system. Not an easy problem to solve.

5 more comments...

