HEALTH CARE un-covered

Henry Bachofer
10h

Lots of good insights and recommendations here.

The most important argument you make is that information tech can now be used to analyze data to identify patterns of inappropriate care. The providers responsible for that inappropriate care should then be targeted for intervention. But if 80% or more of all providers are not providing inappropriate care, then they should not be subject to PA. That is, there is no justification for a presumption of inappropriate care.

This is, of course, why prepaid group practice as implemented by Kaiser and other PPGP's decades ago didn't rely on PA: the integration of the organization, delivery, and financing of care made PA unnecessary — and an unnecessary expense.

Ross Hoffman
14h

Very thoughtful and heartfelt piece- thank you! PBMs and payers, GPO's and wholesalers all run their businesses to drive shareholder value. We are living through a deregulatory cycle allowing businesses greater degrees of freedom to operate.

Then, is now the time for MDs to lean in with new business models.....AI forward clinics designed and built by docs- all outside the constraints of the third party payer model? the real cost of health insurance for a healthy family of 4 is $35k/yr. Some analysts mention the working population are increasingly opting-in for catastrophic only health coverage, and then go at risk for all else. As the usability, patient friendliness, and actual coverage value of medical and pharmacy insurance continues to decline, there are oppy's to create better products. Doctors may be best poistioned to judge which niches are most sensible, accepting that the incumbents have the buying and market power. Building these networks requires grit and will take years.

