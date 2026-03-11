As I have written, Congress passed the No Surprises Act (NSA) to safeguard patients from unforeseen medical expenses and establish a neutral, independent dispute resolution (IDR) process for payment conflicts between insurers and out-of-network providers. That design was meant to replace brinkmanship with an independent referee. What Congress designed as a neutral arbitration system is now being challenged by Big Insurance through coordinated litigation designed to narrow, intimidate, and ultimately reshape the law.

Major insurance conglomerates — including UnitedHealthcare entities, Elevance/Anthem affiliates and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans — have launched a coordinated series of federal lawsuits against providers, hospitals, and revenue-cycle vendors who have used IDR at scale. Employing nearly identical language, legal arguments, and allegations, these lawsuits are not isolated ordinary litigation. It is lawfare.

Narratively, these suits recast lawful engagement in the NSA’s IDR process as “abuse,” but functionally they are designed to intimidate physicians from seeking NSA protection. A Pennsylvania suit from UnitedHealthcare against NorthStar Anesthesia presents the most urgent and perilous threat to independent physicians. If Unitedhealthcare prevails, insurers will be able to obtain judgments of fraud against physicians who incorrectly file NSA disputes. The effects of this will be catastrophic for independent physician practices, who cannot afford to litigate against billion dollar behemoths that have armies of lawyers on staff and retainer.

If successful in these efforts, the insurers will further weaken physician practices and make them ripe for acquisitions, continuing the dangerous path of vertically integrated insurance corporations – and the further decimation of independent physician practices.

The “Flooding” Myth

The lawsuits all start in a similar fashion. Each one claims that the defendant “abused” federal legislation “designed to protect patients from unexpected medical bills” and asserts that “the IDR process has not functioned as intended.” This wording appears verbatim in cases filed months apart, across different jurisdictions, against completely different defendants. Insurers adopt the same basic allegation: providers or billing companies “flooded,” “overwhelmed,” or unleashed an “avalanche” of IDR disputes that insurers assert were ineligible.

Those characterizations are based on bad data. Before the NSA went into effect, the Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor, and Treasury projected that the independent dispute resolution (IDR) process would see roughly 17,000 disputes annually. In reality, the system received nearly hundreds of thousands of disputes in its first year. That mismatch didn’t happen by accident. The departments based their projections on New York’s experience with a state arbitration system, scaling the state’s dispute numbers nationally. But New York’s law relied on an independent benchmark called FAIR Health that sharply reduced disputes. This is a structural feature the federal law does not have.

A more realistic comparison was available at the time: Texas. Unlike New York, Texas operated an arbitration system without an external benchmark making it a better comparison for the federal No Surprises Act. In its first year, the Texas system received nearly 49,000 arbitration requests for a population of just under six million people. That experience should have been a clear signal that arbitration volume would be far higher than federal projections suggested. Insurers have used this modeling error to their rhetorical advantage in their litigation.

The volume of claims is treated as proof of misconduct, despite the fact that the statute imposes no limit on IDR submissions and explicitly allows for repeated use when payment disputes continue. Further, insurers base this claim on estimates of IDR submissions that were deeply flawed, forecasting nationwide utilization on the experience of one state.

The message is unmistakable: providers are not accused of breaking the NSA, but rather of utilizing it too effectively. For instance, insurers claim that providers submitted “thousands” of IDR disputes, including nearly “200 overlapping proceedings for the same services” across both the federal and state IDR systems, and batched an average of 66 separate items or services into a single IDR filing: Insurers describe these statistics as “overwhelming,” despite the fact that each dispute is linked to a corresponding payment denial or gross underpayment.

Recasting Physician Disputes as “Fraud”

Each lawsuit hones in on physician NSA disputes and castigates them as some kind of “fraud” or “abuse.” The HaloMD lawsuits are a prime example of the insurer taking an NSA dispute, challenging the disputes eligibility for arbitration and then recasting it as “fraud.” What these lawsuits notably fail to recognize is that the outcomes of IDR are determined by independent arbitrators, called certified IDR entities (IDREs), not by the providers themselves.

According to CMS’s public-use files, 82% of 2024 disputes and 80% of 2025 disputes were found eligible for arbitration. This is orders of magnitude greater than what the government had estimated. What these numbers tell us is that the problem with the volume of disputes is not a conspiracy by doctors to abuse this system, but systemic underpayment by insurers, as we have reported.

In the lawsuits, insurers concede that it was the arbitrators, not the providers, who rendered the final awards in these disputes. Insurers also consistently and publicly voice their concerns that NSA awards surpass the Qualifying Payment Amount (QPA), often describing results that are ‘multiples’ of the median in-network rates or even exceeding billed charges. Insurers assert that IDR awards are excessive, “citing CMS data showing that they are on average slightly over 300% of the QPA” of the QPA.

However, a recent analysis shows that the reported QPAs consistently underestimate the actual median in-network rates, with an average discrepancy of 290% in cases where such discrepancies are present. A pervasive problem reported by providers and evident in the public-use files shows thousands of initial offers for payment that amount to less than a dollar. In one documented case involving high-acuity emergency care, the insurer calculated the QPA at $0.01. The arbitrator ultimately awarded $1,196. The gap was not evidence of an inflated charge; it was evidence that the benchmark itself was flawed.

This underestimation is attributed to calculations controlled by insurers, insufficient oversight, and the omission of market factors that Congress mandated arbitrators to consider.

Simply disagreeing with an IDRE’s assessment does not equate to fraud. Rather than modifying payment practices, enhancing negotiations, or pursuing legislative clarity, insurers have opted for litigation as a tool to crush providers while claiming unfavorable arbitration results as evidence that the system is being “manipulated.” They are both arsonists and firefighters.

The Litigation Boa Constrictor

Across jurisdictions, insurers clearly claim that defendants engaged in “coordinated enterprises,” “strategic partnerships,” or “associations-in-fact,” alleging RICO violations founded on the concurrent use of IDR, common billing vendors, and simultaneous filings, even though there is no statutory restriction against coordinated IDR usage or shared administrative frameworks.

The recurring themes in these filings are hard to overlook. In the last 12 months, there have been 11 lawsuits targeting use of the No Surprises Act, four alleging RICO violations and five seeking treble damages.

So far, this coordinated lawfare effort includes the following suits:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas v. HaloMD et al. (E.D. Tex., Aug. 2025)

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas v. Zotec Partners, LLC (E.D. Tex., Dec. 2025)

Anthem Health Plans of Virginia v. AGS Health / SCP Health et al. (W.D. Va., Nov. 2025)

Community Insurance Co. (Anthem Ohio) v. HaloMD et al. (S.D. Ohio, June 2025)

Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia v. HaloMD et al. (N.D. Ga., May 2025)

Anthem Blue Cross (CA) v. HaloMD et al. (C.D. Cal., July 2025)

Anthem Blue Cross (CA) v. Prime Healthcare entities (C.D. Cal., Jan. 2026)

UnitedHealthcare of Pennsylvania, Inc. v. NorthStar Anesthesia of Pennsylvania, LLC (E.D. Pa., Dec. 2025)

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. v. Maui Emergency Care Physicians, LLC (D. Haw., Jan. 2026)

United Healthcare Services, Inc. v. Concord Company of Tennessee, PLLC (W.D. Ky., Jan. 2026)

UnitedHealthcare Ins. Co. v. Radiology Partners, LLC (D. Ariz, Aug. 2025)

These prosecutions follow a distinct pattern of allegations: strategic batching, simultaneous filings, excessive offers, false statements, and an alleged conspiracy to take advantage of IDR. Even when the factual circumstances vary, the narrative remains the same. This consistency indicates not an independent discovery of wrongdoing, but a calculated strategy.

The targets of these lawsuits represent the full spectrum of organizations utilizing the NSA. From revenue cycle management (HaloMD) to large physician staffing organization (SCP) to small physician practice management group (Concord Company), insurers are constricting the entire provider community hoping to alter the NSA through legal outcomes.

Litigation as Press Release

The litigation involving Prime Healthcare highlights this strategy particularly well. In this case, insurers openly admit that hospitals are utilizing IDR instead of balance billing patients, precisely what Congress intended, yet they still label this behavior as abusive because it led to payments that were higher than what insurers were prepared to offer. Lawful reliance on IDR is recast in this complaint as “extractive,” “indiscriminate,” or “profitable abuse,” as if the issue lies not with insurer underpayment but with the presence of an independent referee who has the authority to disagree with them.

The impact on the real world is far from just a theory. These lawsuits aim for treble damages, annulment of arbitration awards, and injunctions intended to completely deny providers future access to IDR. The message from insurers is clear: engage in the IDR process established by Congress, and you will face consequences. Providers who utilize IDR are not seen as legitimate participants in a federal program; instead, they are viewed as targets, labeled as racketeers, pulled into costly litigation, and compelled to defend their right to contest underpayment. These lawsuits serve as a deterrent and act as a warning to discourage providers from engaging in IDR by making the costs of participation excessively burdensome.

Breaking the NSA Balance

No lawsuit will have more far reaching consequences for physicians than UnitedHealthcare v NorthStar Anesthesia (the insurer has filed five similar lawsuits). While this suit follows the usual script of allegations it aims for something more pernicious than unflattering headlines: declaratory judgment of fraud for ineligible disputes. The eligibility of an NSA dispute rests solely with CMS and the independent arbitrator – they are administrative. Physicians have repeatedly shown that insurers withhold critical information needed to determine a claim’s eligibility, the result being that occasionally physicians will dispute a claim that is ineligible for arbitration. According to CMS, with more than 80% of claims sent to arbitration being determined as eligible, these mistakes are the exception, not the rule.

However, if UnitedHealthcare is granted the relief it seeks, insurers will be able to challenge dispute eligibility in court, outside of arbitration, and receive direct judgments of “fraud” against physicians who have filed ineligible claims. A declaratory judgment of fraud would not simply reverse a payment. It would create precedent allowing insurers to relitigate administrative eligibility decisions in federal court and seek damages for disputes that arbitrators have already accepted into the federal process. This elevates an administrative error into reputational and legal risk that no physician practice could withstand.

The NSA’s public policy goal of removing patients from billing disputes, was buttressed by leveling the playing field between physician practices and insurance behemoths. The sweeping effects of this case will fundamentally alter the scales in favor of insurers and not just chill, but shut out doctors from obtaining fair reimbursement.

Shifting the balance of power

This situation should alarm policymakers as well as doctors and their patients. It embodies the risk of extended, multi-faceted litigation initiated by trillion-dollar insurance conglomerates targeting individual physicians, small practices, and safety-net hospitals that do not possess equivalent resources.

This pressure does not safeguard patients. Instead, it discourages providers from contesting underpayment, shifts the balance of power firmly back to insurers, and dissuades the use of the very system intended to resolve disputes and protect patients. In the meantime, insurers leverage extensive financial resources to maintain coordinated litigation efforts while depicting providers, especially those offering emergency care, as wrongdoers for employing the only legal remedy available.

Ultimately, these legal actions are not aimed at preventing misconduct. Instead, they focus on altering market structure. By transforming the routine application of IDR into a significant litigation risk, insurers are indicating that independent providers who challenge payment terms will face penalties instead of negotiations.

The foreseeable outcome is the consolidation of providers: small practices, emergency physician groups, and safety-net hospitals will be compelled to sell, affiliate, or close rather than endure the costs and uncertainties associated with defending against repeated federal lawsuits. As we’ve reported, Optum now employs more than 90,000 clinicians. Simultaneously, this approach accelerates the vertical integration of insurers, directing care toward entities that are either owned or aligned with insurers, which are shielded from payment disputes and arbitration. Within this context, the courts do not serve as a venue for resolving conflicts; they function as a mechanism for enforcing market discipline. This undermines the fundamental objective of the No Surprises Act to balance bargaining power and, in turn, reinforces insurer dominance over pricing, networks, and access to care.

A law meant to protect patients and equalize bargaining power is being weaponized by insurers to suppress those who question insurer payment practices and, in doing so, to silence the underdog.