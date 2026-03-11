HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack's avatar
Jack
6h

Sorry, there has been abuse of the NSA. In fact, should the current structure continue, should providers prevail in the litigation you identify above, it is participants who will see their costs substantially increase.

You forget that point of purchase cost sharing, deductibles, copayments, coinsurance, excluded charges, are only one part of the cost equation for individuals. The indirect cost to covered individuals are the premiums for coverage:

- Those paid directly, as the cost of coverage increases, the amount employees and individuals are charged has consistently increased through cost sharing, and through cost shifting, and more importantly,

- For those who have employer-sponsored coverage, every dollar the employer spends on providing health coverage is, clearly and intentionally, equal to the reduction in wages that would otherwise be paid to workers.

NSA was simply a way for Congress to buy votes, without spending any money, using a structure that did nothing to reduce actual health care spending. Simply, the NSA shifts costs, hiding and reallocating a portion of the ever increasing cost of medical services.

Yes, you see your out of pocket spend capped, and that looks very attractive to that individual. Yes, you do see your contributions increase as the cost of coverage increases. However, none of the increase can be directly attributed to the stupidity of the NSA. And, no, you never see the impact on your wages from the cost shifting that is part of the NSA structure, when employers increase their contributions as the cost of coverage increases.

Reply
Share
Bill Ejzak's avatar
Bill Ejzak
3h

Another reason to hate health insurance companies and wish for Medicare for all.

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture