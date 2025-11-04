HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark DeBofsky's avatar
Mark DeBofsky
12h

Those profits are obscene! We're talking about people's health, not iPhones. This is not capitalism; it is an oligopoly that is sucking profits out of the health of Americans. It shows that profits are the goal, not patient health.

Why is there not a growing groundswell of support to move toward a single-payer system like every other industrial country has? Sure, there are some problems with those healthcare systems, but how do those issues compare to insurance that isn't insurance because of unaffordable premiums, co-pays, and deductibles or pre-approval hurdles that deny or delay lifesaving care, or the

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lori's avatar
Lori
12h

This is a fantastic overview of a well-intentioned effort - which has helped millions of Americans (including parents with children enrolled in college beyond what used to be "standard," as well as self-employed and early-retirement people like us) - being cut off at the knees before taking effect and then being manipulated thereafter, and thus failing to achieve the desired results.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture