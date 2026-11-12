HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
6h

The "at risk" line stopped me cold, because I hear a version of it from the other side of the pharmacy counter. When a prior authorization comes back denied, I'm the one who has to explain it to the patient — and the explanation never mentions that the company deciding is the same one whose stock price falls when its medical loss ratio rises.

Your Express Scripts detail ties it together for me. Cigna didn't just buy a PBM in 2018; it bought the gatekeeper for the prescriptions its own insurance arm then has to pay for. That's vertical integration with the incentives pointed exactly where you describe — and the PxDx numbers, more than 300,000 claims rejected in two months at 1.2 seconds each, are what that looks like at scale.

What struck me most is that none of it required breaking the rules. The sales were legal, the plans pre-scheduled, the talking points worked. Which leaves the uncomfortable question your piece raises: if the system is working exactly as designed, is the fix better people — or pay structures that stop rewarding the denial?

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Nancie's avatar
Nancie
6h

IF THIS ISN'T THE ULTIMATE ARGUMENT FOR NO-PROFIT MEDICARE FOR ALL, I DON'T KNOW WHAT IS:

Cigna doesn’t actually make anything. Its revenue comes from the premiums that employers and workers pay for coverage. It comes from what patients and their health plans pay for prescription drugs through Express Scripts. It comes from taxpayers through Medicare. Every dollar of Cigna’s profit, and every dollar of Cordani’s fortune, started as someone’s health care spending.

[In 2023] Cigna doctors had used a system called PxDx to reject more than 300,000 claims in two months, spending an average of 1.2 seconds on each.

That same year Cigna paid more than $172 million to settle Justice Department allegations that it submitted false diagnosis codes to make its Medicare Advantage enrollees look sicker than they were. That made the government pay Cigna more. Wall Street barely noticed. The stock hardly moved.

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