When Cigna CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of company stock last May, the financial press treated it as routine. The sale was made under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows executives to schedule stock sales in advance. Nothing to see.

The amount was $59.1 million. That’s more than most Americans will earn in their lifetimes, many times over. It’s also the kind of number that’s easy to read past. So I decided not to look at it alone. I went back through Cordani’s stock sales over his entire tenure as CEO, which began on Christmas Day 2009 and ended this past June 30. He’s now Cigna’s executive chairman.

Here’s what I found: From mid-2014, when complete trade records began, through May of this year, Cordani sold about $394 million in Cigna stock on the open market. The May sale was his largest single transaction. But it wasn’t his biggest year. In 2020 he sold $68.6 million worth of shares. In 2021 he sold another $57.4 million.

That leaves out his first four years as CEO, 2010 through early 2014. His trading plans then were much smaller, and Cigna’s stock was far cheaper. So the real total is somewhat higher.

It also leaves out what he still owns. After the May sale, Cordani held about 640,000 shares directly and through trusts. At recent prices, that stake is worth roughly $190 million.

How a salary becomes a fortune

When Cigna’s board made Cordani CEO in 2009, it set his base salary at $1 million a year. That’s a lot of money, but it isn’t how he got rich.

The real money came in stock. Cordani’s long-term incentive target was set at $7.5 million a year when he took the job. Within two years the board raised it to $9 million. Today about 93% of his annual pay comes as bonuses, stock and stock options rather than salary. In 2025 his total compensation was about $22.9 million.

Stock options are the key. An option gives an executive the right to buy shares later at a fixed price. If the stock goes up, he buys low and sells high. The company hands him the spread.

Cordani’s filings show how this works: In February 2015 he exercised options to buy 261,344 shares at $47.80 each. The same day he sold them for about $114 a share. In June 2017 he bought shares at $34.65 and sold them for $170.20. In May of this year he exercised options with strike prices of about $149 and $197 and sold at around $293. His SEC Form 4 filings detail those transactions.

Subtract what he paid to exercise his options, and his pre-tax gain on the sales since 2014 comes to roughly $250 million.

“At risk”

When I was head of corporate communications at Cigna, one of my jobs was answering reporters’ questions about executive pay. I had a talking point I used often. I told them that about 90% of the CEO’s compensation was “at risk.”

It worked, and reporters wrote it down and moved on. None of them pressed me on what the CEO’s pay was at risk of. The honest answer: it was at risk of not pleasing Wall Street.

A CEO paid mostly in stock gets rich only if the share price rises. The share price rises only if Wall Street analysts and big investors like what they see each quarter. So the people a health insurance CEO has to satisfy aren’t the people paying premiums or waiting on a claim. They’re the analysts on the quarterly earnings call and the fund managers who own the stock.

What Wall Street wants

I listened to a lot of those earnings calls and what analysts want from a health insurer is not complicated. They want revenue to grow. They want profits to beat expectations. Above all, they watch how much of each premium dollar goes to pay for patients’ care.

The industry calls that the medical loss ratio. When it goes up, meaning the company paid more for care than expected, the stock usually goes down. Sometimes it goes down hard.

Think about what that means for the executives. If Cigna paid more claims, approved more treatments or held down premiums, its medical loss ratio would rise. Analysts would downgrade the stock. The price would fall. And the CEO’s options would be worth less. In other words, doing more for patients could cost the CEO money, while doing less can help make him richer.

The whole C-suite – usually comprising five to 10 people – is paid the same way, not just the CEO. In August, Nicole Jones, who was Cigna’s top lawyer for more than a decade and is now its chief administrative officer, sold about $6.1 million in company stock. Every top executive has the same reason to keep Wall Street happy.

Cordani’s pay last year wasn’t unusual among his peers. He was the third-highest-paid health insurance CEO in the country, behind UnitedHealth’s Stephen Hemsley, whose $60.9 million package was inflated by a one-time stock option award, and Hemsley’s predecessor, Andrew Witty. The CEOs of Elevance and CVS each made more than $21 million.

Where the stock price came from

Cigna’s stock was around $35 a share when Cordani took over. This year it has traded primarily in the $275-300 range. Cordani more or less delivered what Wall Street wanted before he stepped down.

During his tenure, he grew the company fast through several strategic acquisitions – and a significant divestiture. He bought HealthSpring, a Medicare Advantage company, in 2012. He bought Express Scripts, one of the country’s three giant pharmacy benefit managers, in 2018. When Cordani took over, Cigna took in about $18 billion a year. Last year it took in $275 billion, nearly 15 times as much.

In January 2024, Cigna announced it would sell its Medicare Advantage and Part D businesses to Health Care Service Corp. The deal closed in March 2025, and the final price came to $4.9 billion. Cigna said most of the money would go toward buying back its own stock. Cigna had done something similar 25 years earlier, when it dropped about 100,000 seniors from its Medicare plans because government payments weren’t generous enough.

Buybacks are a big part of this story, and Cigna has spent billions on them. In 2013 alone it bought back $1 billion worth of its own stock. Buybacks shrink the number of shares and push the price up. That makes executives’ options more valuable. It’s money that could have gone toward lower premiums or better coverage.

Cordani also stayed in the job far longer than the men who ran Cigna before him. Wilson Taylor was CEO for a little over 11 years, and Ed Hanway, the CEO I worked for, held the job for about 10. Cordani ran the company for more than 16 years, and the board kept him on as executive chairman after that.

Hanway was well rewarded, too, though on a smaller scale. When he retired at the end of 2009, his retirement package was worth about $111 million, according to figures Cigna reported to the SEC. That included his 2009 pay, his pension, deferred compensation and stock options. I wrote about it in Deadly Spin. Cordani’s stock sales alone came to more than three times that much.

Whose money is this?

Cigna doesn’t actually make anything. Its revenue comes from the premiums that employers and workers pay for coverage. It comes from what patients and their health plans pay for prescription drugs through Express Scripts. It comes from taxpayers through Medicare. Every dollar of Cigna’s profit, and every dollar of Cordani’s fortune, started as someone’s health care spending.

Cigna’s record under Cordani shows what the pressure to please Wall Street produces. In 2023 ProPublica reported that Cigna doctors had used a system called PxDx to reject more than 300,000 claims in two months, spending an average of 1.2 seconds on each.

That same year Cigna paid more than $172 million to settle Justice Department allegations that it submitted false diagnosis codes to make its Medicare Advantage enrollees look sicker than they were. That made the government pay Cigna more. Wall Street barely noticed. The stock hardly moved.

None of that stopped the stock from rising over time. And every time it rose, Cordani’s options got more valuable.

It’s the system

Cordani sold under Rule 10b5-1 plans, which let executives schedule sales in advance so they can’t be accused of trading on inside information. He also bought Cigna stock twice, about $5 million in 2019 and $1 million last year. And every one of those sales were legal.

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But this story isn’t only about one man’s $394 million, huge as that is. It’s about a system that pays health insurance executives to serve shareholders first. The incentives point in one direction. Collect more in premiums. Pay out less for care. Keep the stock price climbing.

Patients and health care consumers are on the other side of that equation. When the CEO’s wealth depends on the medical loss ratio going down, the people who need care are the cost to be managed.

Cordani is a clear example of how the system is designed to work. His successor, Brian Evanko, is paid the same way. Nothing about that design has changed.