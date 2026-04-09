HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
7h

We have three hospital systems in the area, and they all compete to see who has the worst emergency room. I think it's a tie based on the comments about care. I sat in the waiting room of an ER for five hours last summer with an excruciatingly painful arm fracture, and I thought that was as bad as it gets, but then I read reviews of local ERs from patients with much worse experiences.

Price competition must be between insurers, because as patients, we have no information until we receive the bills.

If the Trump administration thinks we can afford a senseless war, we can afford universal healthcare.

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JM's avatar
JM
7h

Well presented. People of the USA need a call to action.

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