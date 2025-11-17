HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Elizabeth J. Sampson
5h

United Health should be hauled in for their antitrust policies. They want to be the source of everything, thereby giving consumers no choices. This company does not pay claims. The doc, surgeon, pharmacy and insurance all work for one company— United Health. Criminals. We need health care .

Jonathon Glennie
6h

Direct payments from employers as well as MERP’s can give employees freedom to spend their dollars outside of traditional insurance. We don’t need insurance. We need to purchase healthcare. Insurance is not healthcare.

