New polling from Data Progress shows that voters are very concerned about Republicans’ health care policy proposals, as laid out in Project 2025, for a possible second Trump term.

As we have covered previously in HEALTH CARE un-covered, Project 2025 would radically change health care in this country. It would make it less affordable and accessible, roll back benefits that millions of American families rely on every day, and impose dangerous abortion bans.

The plan would also lead to the end of traditional Medicare — handing it over exclusively to Big Insurance to generate profits for Wall Street investors.

Many of these proposals stem from Republican policy priorities that have been around for decades, but the sweeping nature of Project 2025 and the prospect of a president and Congress who support these proposals have put them back into focus.

And that is why new polling from Data Progress is so important and revealing. The polling finds that voters have deep concerns about Project 2025’s health care proposals, including:

77% of voters are concerned about privatizing Medicare

76% of voters are concerned about repealing the policy that capped insulin costs at $35 or less per month

75% of voters are concerned about the plan to cut spending on Medicaid

And this is not a partisan issue. The polling shows deep concern about these proposals from Independents and Republicans, not just Democrats. The poll found:

74% of independents and 63% of Republicans are concerned about privatizing Medicare

76% of independents and 62% of Republicans are concerned about repealing the cap on insulin in Medicare

77% of independents and 61% of Republicans are concerned about cutting spending on Medicaid

In today’s polarized political environment, these are staggering numbers and show how deeply unpopular these proposals are.

Ultimately, voters will render their verdict on Project 2025 at the ballot box in less than two weeks. But as we inch closer to Election Day, this polling shows that voters have deep concerns about how Republicans would likely handle health care, one of the top concerns of voters, in a second Trump term.