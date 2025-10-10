Few people are able to articulate the devastating financial impact of a perverse U.S. health care system on average households as well as Dave Chase, co-founder and CEO of Health Rosetta. Even the mission of his organization speaks to the issue’s rawness, which is to end a decades-long heist of stolen income from working middle class individuals and families.

The health plans he has designed for employers seek to restore the American Dream for tens of thousands of people for whom it has provided higher income and health care they can access without fear of filing for personal bankruptcy.

He thinks of himself as a restorer rather than disruptor of a system that is destroying lives. That journey began when a friend received a cancer misdiagnosis, which Chase says happens one out of every five times. After seeing the health care system destroy her physically and emotionally, he came to the realization that there were systemic problems that needed fixing. It became obvious to him that a new industry supply chain would have to emerge – a big lift that would take a long time for it to take root.

Chase, recipient of the Health Value Awards’ Lifetime Achievement for Health Benefits Innovation at the World Health Care Congress, is the author of several best-selling books and TEDx speaker whose TV and film appearances have reached more than 10 million viewers. Prior to Health Rosetta, he co-founded Avado, which was acquired by and integrated into WebMD/Medscape, founded Microsoft’s 28,000 partner, $30 billion health care ecosystem and was a consultant with Accenture’s health care practice. He explains more about his vision in the following interview, edited for clarity and space considerations.

Tell us about Health Rosetta’s mission to help transform group health plans into drivers of well-being and wealth rather than triggers of debt, poverty and bankruptcy traced to $1.5 trillion in wasted health care spending.

CHASE: I am a big believer that people are problem solvers the world over, and you don’t necessarily have to create something out of thin air. You go and study what’s working, and you just have to dig hard enough. We define our purpose as the Health Rosetta dividend, which is recapturing that waste and then putting it into wellbeing. If you govern health, not just sick care, at that scale and don’t participate in profiteering, price gouging, administrative bloat, fraud and inappropriate treatment, then you have more than enough money to fund what actually drives 80% of health outcomes. The sick care system consumes 90% of the dollars, but only drives 20% of health outcomes. Remove that waste, then a community knows what it needs best. It might be food deserts, early childhood education or senior illness. They know it better than their state capital or let alone Washington, D.C., and so that’s what we very much focus on. Rosen Hotels & Resorts is a great example of that. They’ve been doing it for years, and it’s been great for their community and business. They have the money to invest in college education for all their employees, dependents and the nearby community, which resulted in incredible improvements in high school graduation rates and reductions in crime.

What sort of results have you seen from those you’ve assisted?

CHASE: Incredible. We launched Labor Day 2017 when I wrote my first book and there were about five successes I could find around the country. Now we’re in the low thousands. One of my favorites is Ashtabula, Ohio. It’s a very stereotypical Midwestern town that’s been really challenged when plants closed. Back in the day, you’d hear that every General Motors car had a $1,500 or $2,000 premium because of health care costs rather than solving the root cause. The so-called solution was shipping jobs out of the Midwest, and they were one of those communities that really has taken a hit. That included the opioid and medical desert issues, as well as fewer than 30% per capita doctors available and 60% of school children on free and reduced lunches. We put in a Health Rosetta-style health plan in July 2020, and less than a year later it already saved more money than the entire proposed school levy that failed and would have been a disaster cutting teachers, programs, transportation, extracurriculars.

To what extent does the approach you’re advocating address social determinants of health and level the playing field for underserved or marginalized communities?

CHASE: About 20% to 30% of the workforce are “ALICE,” asset limited income constrained employed. Sometimes they’re called the working poor. They’re the ones we are particularly focused on and help the most. For our Health Rosetta dividend, the money that we’ve reclaimed turns health care’s waste into fertilizer for restoring the American dream. The No. 1 determinant of health outcomes in America is income, and so we’re putting money back in people’s pockets. Then it’s education on diet, exercise, lifestyle and public safety. When you can reclaim this waste, then you can easily fund these areas. Health insurance carriers and pharmacy benefit managers are doing very well by their No. 1 customer, which is Wall Street. That’s just not what we think the health care system should be focused on. There’s no well-functioning health care system in the world not built on proper primary care, which we build plans around. Most of this stuff isn’t rocket science. It’s just the wrong incentives are in place.

How do you change the mindset of benefit brokers and advisers who are accustomed to earning hefty commissions from fully insured group health plans, as well as revenue-sharing with PBMs and other third parties, and instead embrace self-insured solutions that put clients before profits?

CHASE: That mindset shift with them and employers is by far the biggest obstacle. Think of the carrot and the stick. The stick has happened legislatively just like in the retirement area. There’s now a law to report all direct and indirect compensation schemes for health and welfare benefits. Our focus is on the carrot part of it. Some of my college buddies became brokers. They’re good people. We’re not asking anybody to take a vow of poverty. You can do the right thing for your client and community by following ethics and morality, and that’s very liberating to them. We have 100 folks representing millions of employee lives who have done exactly that. The example I gave earlier about Ohio involved a guy named Bryce Heinbaugh who was a traditional broker selling traditional old-style plans. He felt awful, even though he was making good money. Brokers tend to measure their book of business either in dollars or employee lives. If you look at what’s happened with Bryce during a relatively short amount of time, he didn’t abandon his old clients. He transitioned them into high-performance plans and is now growing way beyond his old book of business.

How do you convince employers that believe employee cost-sharing is necessary to save on health care that they can actually offer coverage without any out-of-pocket costs by adopting your approach and reinvesting those savings so they can offer better health benefits?

CHASE: The only thing that convinces them is real-world evidence that they can see and feel with their own eyes, which is to talk directly with employers or unions that have done the same thing. I’d written case studies in some of my books. But we also came up with these awards that we give out at our annual Health Rosetta Fest event where two years ago we were in Denver and over the moon because we had over 200 people there. At our recent event we had close to 1,100 people. So it’s really growing. Called the “Rosies,” it’s an homage to Rosie the Riveter who was emblematic of a time when there was an existential threat to America during World War II. We’ve done our best in the old health care system to destroy primary care, which is really sad. We’re rebuilding it now by removing barriers on things like prescriptions or lumbar fusions for standard lower back pain. In my second book, I looked at the health care system through the prism of the opioid crisis and found that employers were the key unwitting enabler in 11 of the 12 major drivers of the opioid crisis. It was their dollars that funded and fueled the first 20 years of the opioid crisis.