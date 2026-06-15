HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Dan Munro's avatar
Dan Munro
19hEdited

"Competition among insurers and hospitals matters ...".

This is a political POV designed to support legislation aimed at "breaking up big medicine" - now including big insurers - because why not?

Breaking up quasi monopolies may succeed tactically - but the idea that this will automagically result in huge price cuts is both theoretical and delusional - and the framing this creates is both hostile and combative over money.

This is not the patient-centered framing we need because patients don't need a war between payers and providers - or legislators and healthcare never was (nor can it ever be) a true "consumer market."

* We never know when we'll need expensive healthcare

* We never know how much big expensive healthcare we'll need

* We often arrive to expensive healthcare on a gurney - unconscious

* Genetics (i.e. luck) plays a huge role in our need for expensive healthcare

* There's no 'demand elasticity' for life/living

* The stakes are high (as in possible death or lifelong impairment)

* We don't want tiered healthcare by "budget" and "luxury."

* We all want the best available - for ourselves (and our loved ones)

FWIW: The corollary to competition is cooperation.

Don Berwick, MD (IHI Keynote - December 2017):

“This talk is a heresy – and I’m going to start with the punchline. The punchline is that competition is not the answer – it is the problem. We are in trouble. Healthcare is not meeting the social need. We are not accomplishing the triple aim – and we will not do that as long as we bet on competition as the remedy. Competition is not the answer. Cooperation is the answer.”

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Mary Flett's avatar
Mary Flett
18h

A community's awareness of what it's anchor institutions do is one thing. How those institutions are financed is a mystery for most. Too many people remain uneducated about why hospitals are more than just care centers, and need to be part of every civic plan, just like schools, transportation, and infrastructure. That major insurance companies continue to broker fees that ultimately do little for health outcomes and everything for shareholder quarterly profits is shameful.

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