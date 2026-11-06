Two of the country’s biggest health insurers have spent the past few weeks signaling two things to Wall Street. 1: Profits are up. 2: Profits could go even higher if Congress changes the No Surprises Act to their liking.

Elevance Health, which owns Anthem Blue Cross plans, reported adjusted earnings of $6.99 a share for the third quarter of this year, well above the $4.70 analysts expected, and raised its outlook for the year. Then during the company’s call with Wall Street financial analysts on Oct. 21, CEO Gail Boudreaux turned to the NSA’s arbitration process. She told analysts Elevance has been “a leader in advocating for change around the administrative processes for several years.” She said the company is pushing for both regulatory and legislative changes, and that it has dedicated significant resources to the effort.

A week earlier, UnitedHealth raised its 2026 earnings guidance for the third time this year. Its adjusted earnings per share rose about 61% from a year earlier. On his company’s call with Wall Street analysts, UnitedHealthcare chief Tim Noel complained of “ongoing abuse of the No Surprises Act dispute process” and said commercial medical cost trends are running above the company’s initial expectation of 11%. In September, UnitedHealth’s CFO told a Wells Fargo investor conference that the company is “putting a lot of sunlight on the IDR process.”

If you have been following this fight, you know the industry’s main talking point, that doctors win the large majority of cases in the law’s arbitration process, known as independent dispute resolution, or IDR. Insurers say that proves the system is rigged against them.

During my two decades in the insurance industry, I learned that when an insurer points to a statistic, the first question to ask is what that statistic leaves out.

What the government’s own data show

In September, three physician groups released an analysis of CMS’s public data on 2025 arbitration cases. They are the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the American College of Emergency Physicians, and the American College of Radiology. Their members use the IDR process heavily. The federal data they cite show that:

Insurers did not submit any offer at all in 24.5% of disputed line items. That’s more than 1 million line items lost by default.

Insurers offered $1 or less in another 8.2% of line items.

In another 30.4%, insurers offered more than $1 but no more than their own benchmark rate, the qualifying payment amount (QPA).

Taken together, that means nearly two-thirds of disputed line items began with no offer, a token offer, or an offer at or below the insurer’s own benchmark. That matters because of how the process works. Congress chose “baseball-style” arbitration as a compromise to get the legislation across the finish line. Each side submits a number, and the arbiter must pick one of them. A side that submits no number loses. A side that offers a dollar for an emergency physician’s care or an anesthesiologist’s work in the operating room loses too.

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Insurers have been losing this way for years, with defaults making up roughly one in five arbitration decisions.

Why would a company keep losing the same way, year after year, and never change its strategy? In my experience, when a big insurer keeps doing something that appears to cost it money, the strategy must be making it money somewhere else.

Losing is cheap

The first reason is simple, if counterintuitive. Losing costs insurers very little. The law requires payment within 30 days of a decision. But many awards never get paid. The New York Times reported on Nov. 3 that about 29% of arbitration awards went unpaid from January 2024 to July 2026. The analysis covers more than 400,000 cases tracked by HaloMD, a billing firm that has been sued by five insurers. Elevance’s Anthem had the worst record by far at 74%, and that rose to 83% this year. Cigna, my former employer, was at 53%, although it told The Times that its unpaid share in 2026 is much smaller than HaloMD’s data shows. UnitedHealthcare and Aetna were each at 24%.

Anthem says this is intentional, and most large insurers told The Times they won’t pay if they believe a claim was ineligible, even when an arbiter has found otherwise. CMS says the law always requires payment, but doctors have little recourse. Three federal appeals courts have ruled that the law gives them no right to sue over unpaid awards. The government can fine insurers $100 a day, but The Times reports it hasn’t issued a single penalty. (The Labor Department is investigating Anthem’s nonpayment, and Anthem says it’s cooperating.)

The administration has been quicker to act against the arbitrators, telling two firms on Nov. 4 that their contracts won’t be renewed. A CMS spokesman told The Times that Island Peer Review Organization and Network Medical Review Company “did not substantially comply” with performance standards, without giving specifics. The two firms’ records differ sharply. According to a Turquoise Health analysis cited by The Times, IPRO sided with doctors 96.5% of the time, the highest of any arbitrator, while Network Medical Review did so 70.8% of the time, less often than most. Both can appeal. Arbitrators with lopsided records deserve scrutiny, and the physician groups have asked for it too. But the first action the administration has taken on the arbitration system targets arbitrators, while it still hasn’t issued a single penalty against an insurer for refusing to pay an award.

In self-funded employer plans, the insurer is usually acting only as a third-party administrator (TPA). The IDR fees are often passed through to the employer’s health fund. If the insurer loses the case, the employer picks up the tab.

Elevance’s own CFO came close to saying so on his company’s 3Q earnings call. Mark Kaye told analysts the company priced 2026 and 2027 for a low double-digit cost trend, including the impact of IDR. He said “our own IDR experience has remained very consistent with those assumptions.” And he said the pressure has been much more pronounced in Elevance’s self-funded business than in its fully insured business. In other words, the cost is already built into what customers pay. It lands hardest on employers who pay the claims themselves.

The shared savings game

The second reason is one most people have never heard of, including many of the employers paying for it.

Most workers with job-based coverage are in self-funded plans. The employer pays the claims, and a big insurer handles the administration. Many of those contracts include what the industry calls “shared savings.” When a patient sees an out-of-network provider, the administrator decides how much to pay. Then it charges the employer a fee equal to a percentage of the difference between what the provider billed and what the administrator paid. An analysis published in Health Affairs Forefront found those fees commonly run 25% to 40% of the “savings,” and sometimes as high as 50%.

Say an in-network rate for a service is $1,500. An out-of-network physician bills $3,000. The administrator pays $1,000 and calls the $2,000 difference “savings.” At a 30% fee, the administrator charges the employer $600. The employer ends up paying $1,600, more than it would have paid in network. The physician gets less than the in-network rate. The only one who comes out ahead is the middleman.

That fee rewards two things. It rewards paying doctors less, because the lower the payment, the bigger the fee. And it rewards keeping doctors out of network, because there is no shared savings fee on an in-network claim. The authors of the Health Affairs analysis noted that these arrangements can give administrators a reason to push providers out of network and then underpay them, even if that means more arbitration and more losses.

The doctors most exposed are the ones patients never choose. They are anesthesiologists, emergency physicians, and radiologists. Nobody picks a health plan based on who reads their CT scan. Leaving those specialists out of network costs a plan almost nothing in the market. Then, when those doctors take a below-market payment to arbitration, the insurer points to the rising number of cases and says the doctors are gaming the system.

The New York Times reported in 2024 that the fees administrators collect on some out-of-network claims can exceed what is paid for the care itself. In testimony before the Senate HELP Committee, one employer example showed claims administration accounting for almost 80% of what the employer paid for an episode of care.

A number they grade themselves

The QPA was supposed to reflect the typical in-network rate for a service, but insurers calculate it themselves, in secret. Federal rules let them count “ghost rates,” which are contracted rates for services a doctor doesn’t actually provide. Doctors say that holds the QPA down, and in August a federal appeals court ruled that counting those rates violates the law. Enforcement of the corrected method has been delayed, and the litigation isn’t over.

Federal audits suggest there’s reason to worry about these calculations. CMS has made public just three of the 25 QPA audits it had started by June 2022, and all three found problems. One found errors in all 952 QPAs it reviewed from CareSource, a nonprofit plan, in Indiana. Another found that Aetna miscalculated some QPAs for air ambulance claims in Texas, although that audit was small and the errors went in both directions.

Elevance also has its own numbers, produced by its Public Policy Institute, which claimed that 69% of the disputes filed against its affiliated plans last year were out of scope or ineligible, and that arbiters dismissed only about a third of them. Federal data show arbiters found fewer than one in five disputes closed in 2025 ineligible. Elevance’s figures don’t explain Anthem’s nonpayment either. Anthem estimated in a report that 60% of the cases arbiters decided should never have qualified, according to The Times. Yet it left 74% of awards unpaid, and 83% this year.

Judges are noticing

Elevance knows this firsthand. Its Georgia Blue Cross subsidiary sued HaloMD and two physician groups, claiming they had defrauded it through arbitration. In July, U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. threw out the case. He wrote that it was “highly plausible to infer that the Plaintiff engages in a consistent practice of submitting lowball offers to out-of-network providers in an effort to maximize its profits.” Elevance said it plans to appeal.

Earlier this year, a federal judge in California dismissed a similar suit by Elevance’s Anthem Blue Cross subsidiary against HaloMD and several provider groups. The insurer is appealing to the Ninth Circuit.

Who actually pays

Employers do, and ultimately their workers. Employers are being told that doctors and arbitration are driving up their health costs. Many have no idea that part of what they pay is a fee their own administrator earns for paying doctors less. Boudreaux told analysts that arbitration is showing up in higher consumer costs, at a time when affordability is the most important issue facing all of us. She said that on a call where Elevance raised its profit forecast.

If you manage benefits for a self-funded plan, ask your administrator one question. Do you earn a fee based on how little you pay out-of-network doctors? If the answer is yes, you have found at least part of the reason your arbitration costs keep climbing.

To be fair

None of this means every provider in arbitration is a saint. There are high-volume filers and some eye-popping awards, and those deserve scrutiny. To their credit, the physician groups behind the new analysis are calling for regular audits of outlier offers and awards on both sides.

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The Times has also reported that doctors seem to win at similar rates whether they ask for modest or huge payments, and that win rates vary widely from one arbitrator to the next. Those are fair concerns, and they’re worth fixing. But neither explains why insurers fail to show up for a quarter of the disputed line items.

Even UnitedHealth’s Noel pinned the abuse on a relatively small number of clinician groups and third-party organizations. That is an argument for going after those groups. It is not an argument for rewriting the law. And the outliers don’t explain why providers win most cases. The data point to a simpler reason: Insurers often don’t make a real offer.

Ron Howrigon, a former Cigna colleague of mine who now represents independent physicians in negotiations with insurers, is blunter. “Insurers complaining about some private equity-backed groups abusing the process and driving up costs is a little bit like an arsonist complaining about the cost of fire insurance,” said Howrigon, president of Fulcrum Strategies. “The insurers helped create this problem by holding down the QPA with calculations that federal courts have now rejected. If they paid what the law was designed to require, the whole IDR process wouldn’t be a problem.”

What Congress should do

Before Congress rewrites a law that has protected millions of patients from surprise bills, it should enforce the one it has.

Press the administration to use the fines the law already allows.

Require payment of arbitration awards within the 30 days the law already demands, with real penalties when it doesn’t happen.

Attach consequences to defaults and token offers.

Audit QPAs regularly, and penalize insurers who manipulate them.

Require administrators to disclose the fees they charge employers, and end shared savings fees on claims the No Surprises Act already covers.

Give the May 2026 IDR operations rule time to work.

There are signs lawmakers are paying attention – and starting to choose sides. Rep. Greg Murphy, a North Carolina Republican, acknowledged to The Times that there are problems on both sides, but said the “majority of abuses” came from insurers that don’t pay awards. He has a bill to stiffen the penalties for nonpayment. Rep. Frank Pallone, one of the law’s authors, introduced a bill last month that would end arbitration in 2028 and simply pay out-of-network doctors the QPA, the same number insurers calculate themselves. Sen. Bill Cassidy wants a fix before he leaves office in January, so this fight may not wait for the next Congress.

When one side in a dispute loses frequently because it doesn’t show up, and often doesn’t pay when it loses, the win rate tells you more about that side than about the system. The insurers want Congress and Wall Street to look at the scoreboard. Congress should look at how the game is being played.