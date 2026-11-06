HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Maria Comninou's avatar
Maria Comninou
4h

For-profit health care is against all honest economic principles. The patients who support it suffer from Stockholm syndrome. Gaslighted and enamored with their captors.

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
4h

The number that stopped me is 24.5% — no offer at all from insurers on more than a million line items, then the win rate cited as proof the system is rigged. Under baseball-style rules, not making an offer is choosing to lose, so the win rate says more about the side that doesn't show up than about the arbiters.

This machinery feels familiar from the pharmacy side. PBMs set their own payment benchmarks in secret, pocket the spread between plan charges and pharmacy payments, and profit when the provider gets less. The 'shared savings' fee — 25 to 40% of the gap — is the same incentive under a different label, and it explains why a middleman would rather pay a doctor less and litigate later.

The part I keep returning to is enforcement: 29% of awards unpaid, Anthem at 74%, and a $100-a-day fine the government has never issued. A rule nobody enforces is a suggestion, not a law. Before Congress rewrites the act, shouldn't the first step be making the current one bite — starting with the fees earned for underpaying?

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