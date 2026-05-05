HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
just now

Check out Sunlightreportinsurance.com

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Pat S's avatar
Pat S
4m

The only way to fix healthcare is to vote in the Democrats, and eliminate any candidate, including a Democrat, who takes big money from the insurance companies.

Make healthcare truly non profitable, and take over any healthcare system that thrives on profit with a universal healthcare that is financed by tax dollars.

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