Bloomberg’s John Tozzi, Tanaz Meghjani, and Ike Swetlitz analyzed 2025 prior-authorization data that insurers have been required to disclose under new federal rules. The analysis found that five major publicly traded insurers (Aetna, Centene, Elevance, Humana, and UnitedHealth) denied more than 10% of standard prior authorization requests in most of their Medicare, Medicaid, and ACA plans in 2025. When patients appealed, they won roughly half the time. In some plans, the reversal rate hit nine out of ten.

Those five companies, combined, cover more than 160 million Americans across all their lines of business. Essentially, appealing a denial is a coin flip, and in some plans the odds are even better than that. Most people don’t know they can appeal, so they either don’t get the care their doctor ordered or they get it and pay out of their own pockets for it. In either scenario, insurers are off the hook for paying for what in at least 50% of the cases is medically necessary care.

The patients who fight back – who have the stamina, the paperwork literacy, or the money to hire help – win most of the time. The rest absorb the delay, the worsening condition, or the bill.

Bloomberg profiled Amy Smith, a Kentucky teacher with a rare bile duct cancer. Doctors at MD Anderson determined she was eligible for a liver transplant, but Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas denied coverage for it. She eventually won approval with help from a company that uses AI to draft appeals and received her new liver in May. After the repeated denials, her husband recalled thinking, “We’re done. There’s nothing else to do.”

The industry’s own numbers indict the industry’s own defense

The health insurance industry has long defended prior authorization as a way to prevent unnecessary care and control costs, claiming it saves the system as much as $100 billion a year. AHIP, the industry’s trade group, also points out that most requests are handled in under a day.

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But Bloomberg’s data complicates that defense because denial rates vary widely by insurer, and Centene, which had the highest denial rate among the Medicare plans Bloomberg examined, also had the highest reversal rate.

Kerri Balbone, chief revenue officer at Duly Health and Care in Illinois, told Bloomberg that about 60% of the cases her practice won on appeal involved administrative problems, such as missing records or confusion over documentation, rather than disagreements over whether the care was medically necessary. In many cases, the doctor’s office is spending time fixing a denial that shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

Ben Vallier, who runs the physician-owned Iowa Clinic, said his group still has about 30 employees working on prior authorizations, despite the industry’s promises to reduce the burden.

What’s actually changing, and what isn’t

Archelle Georgiou, who is developing a “Friction Index” to measure the burden of prior authorization, was UnitedHealthcare’s chief medical officer in the 1990s, when the company eliminated prior authorization. About a decade later, UnitedHealthcare brought it back. I’m going to come back to that history separately because there’s clearly more to unpack.

For now, insurers are promising to make prior authorization less burdensome. UnitedHealthcare says it’s cutting authorization volume by 30% starting in October. CVS Health says it has standardized 88% of its prior authorizations, while Humana says it has eliminated a third of its outpatient codes and is developing a program to exempt some doctors. AHIP says insurers have eliminated prior authorization requirements for 11% of services, cutting 6.5 million requests, and have agreed to honor existing authorizations for three months when patients switch plans.

I’ve written about these pledges before, and they’re often more impressive in a press release than they are in practice. Insurers announce that they’re eliminating thousands of prior authorization requirements without much context about how often those requirements were used in the first place, making it difficult to know how much will actually change for patients and doctors.

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Even if these latest changes and pledges reduce some of the burden for folks, they don’t answer the larger question of whether prior authorization is now anything more than a cost-control tool big insurers use to avoid using premium dollars to pay for care that patients need.