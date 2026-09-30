HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Len Lichtenfeld MD MACP's avatar
Len Lichtenfeld MD MACP
Sep 30

A number of years ago I sat in a small group meeting with an insurance company medical officer, who told us basically the same story. He couched the outcome as favorable to the company, since only a percentage of folks appealed and of those many were reversed. At that time--long, long ago--the strategy was simply one of having to defend the care rather than any sound medical basis on the part of the insurer to deny it in the first place. Now it looks like that tactic has been embedded industry-wide as a standard business practice. Shame, shame, shame. When will it end????

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Jenn Coffey's avatar
Jenn Coffey
Sep 30

More of us die off, and they get to keep the money. It's all about grotesque greed.

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