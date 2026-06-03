HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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littleoldMDme's avatar
littleoldMDme
16h

What Congress needs to do is to SIMPLIFY the system to improve the ABILITY for transparency. Look at Madley's sentence, "The health of enrollees is determined through a risk-adjustment system, which assigns a risk score based on the medical diagnosis codes submitted by the MA insurer for each enrollee." This complex and opaque methodology (what the heck is a risk adjustment system?) infects all of healthcare, not just MA. This complexity is purposeful and a perfect place to hide fraud, waste, and abuse. In fact, it begs for it. Congress and rule-makers, simplify and demand transparency. Across. The. Board.

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Gail Talbot's avatar
Gail Talbot
14h

We have to get Citizens United overturned and get BIG money out of our goverment.

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