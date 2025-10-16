HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
41m

Do ou think anyone really cares about the wealthy MDs and Healthcare giant corporations?

This is a world where Luigi Mangione is lionized. Do none of you see the hell imposed on the common folks and its obvious reaction?

Doctor, heal thyself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture