A federal judge in Georgia has handed Elevance Health another defeat in its campaign to use the courts — rather than the arbitration process Congress built — to fight the No Surprises Act.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash Jr. has dismissed a lawsuit that Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia (an Elevance company) had filed against medical billing company HaloMD and two physician groups. The insurer’s theory was familiar by now: racketeering, ERISA violations, state deceptive-trade-practices claims, all alleging that the defendants had defrauded it through the No Surprises Act’s independent dispute resolution (IDR) process. The complaint claimed HaloMD had initiated tens of thousands of disputes in just the back half of 2024, netting close to $6 million in what Elevance called improper arbitration awards.

Judge Thrash didn’t rule on the merits of the case. He found the court simply lacks jurisdiction to relitigate arbitration outcomes Congress deliberately shielded from broad judicial review. And he was unsparing about the underlying theory, writing that it’s far more plausible Elevance engages in “a consistent practice of submitting lowball offers” to out-of-network providers than that providers and arbitrators have somehow conspired against it across thousands of cases.

On the fraud claims, he found the insurer hadn’t met the heightened pleading standard fraud requires — it never spelled out specifics about how any individual misrepresentation to an arbitration entity supposedly happened, just aggregate numbers and a theory. Thrash also rejected the argument that the arbitration entities themselves had overstepped their authority by ruling on eligibility, finding they were squarely empowered to make exactly those calls under the federal regulations governing IDR. And when BCBS Georgia asked for another shot at amending its complaint, the court said no, concluding that another rewrite wouldn’t fix a theory this fundamentally unworkable.

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If all this sounds familiar, it is. It’s the same dynamic I wrote about back in April, when a California federal judge dismissed Anthem’s nearly identical RICO-and-fraud suit against HaloMD — a ruling the court framed as an “end run around the NSA’s limits on judicial review.” This is now the fourth time this exact playbook has failed for insurers:

California, April 2026: Anthem Blue Cross’s suit against HaloMD dismissed outright.

Texas, May 2026: All seven claims brought by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas against HaloMD and affiliated providers dismissed with prejudice (now under appeal).

Florida: Aetna’s suit against Radiology Partners dismissed on the grounds that the insurer couldn’t relitigate what it should have raised during arbitration.

Georgia, July 2026: This latest dismissal, also with prejudice.

Elevance says it will appeal.

In yet another case, Community Insurance Company v. HaloMD, filed in the Southern District of Ohio in June 2025, Anthem’s Ohio affiliate went after HaloMD the same way its sister plans did in California, Texas and Georgia, but it also named HaloMD’s own founders, Alla and Scott LaRoque, as individual defendants, along with MPOWERHealth. The court heard oral argument on March 10 but has not yet ruled.

Whichever way it lands, it will be the first ruling in this litigation wave to address whether insurers can reach past the corporate defendant to the individuals who run it — a theory none of the other four courts needed to touch since they disposed of the underlying claims first. So the pattern will keep testing itself in front of new judges, but so far, every court to look at it has reached the same conclusion: Congress built IDR specifically to keep these disputes out of federal court, and insurers don’t get to use fraud and racketeering claims as a side door back in.

What HaloMD is saying

HaloMD, unsurprisingly, is treating its wins as vindication, calling this its “third consecutive victory” (grouping the Georgia case with the California and Texas dismissals) and describing the underlying suits as a “coordinated campaign to intimidate providers through frivolous litigation.” The company’s chief external affairs officer, Patrick Velliky, went right at the insurers’ central talking point — that providers winning 85% of the time proves the system is rigged — arguing the opposite is true: persistent insurer losses are what you’d expect from an insurer that keeps making lowball offers. He also said insurers have been defaulting in roughly a quarter of disputes.

HaloMD president Alla LaRoque framed the run of cases as not being about her company specifically but “part of a broader effort to convince the courts and Congress that provider success in IDR must mean the system is broken,” a premise she says the courts keep rejecting.

What AHIP and the insurer side are saying

I haven’t seen a statement from AHIP on the Georgia ruling specifically, but its position on the broader fight has been consistent. President and CEO Mike Tuffin has accused “private equity-backed outfits” of having “turned to arbitration abuse as their new strategy to gouge consumers and employers,” and AHIP spokesperson Chris Bond has repeatedly called for “policy action... to address flawed incentives in the IDR process and protect consumers from unconscionable price gouging by some PE-backed providers and IDR middlemen.” AHIP and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association have touted a survey they funded that maintains insurers flagged nearly 40% of 2024 disputes as ineligible, though arbiters agreed with only 17% of those flags — meaning, by the insurers’ own accounting, that most of the disputes they call improper were not deemed improper and still resulted in binding awards. The BCBS Association’s Kim Keck has called for restoring “balance and transparency” to the process, and the ERISA Industry Committee — which tends to file amicus briefs alongside AHIP and the Blues — has made the same argument through its president, James Gelfand, who says the system still lacks meaningful reform “as evidenced by the unfair and unrealistically inflated provider charges employers are seeing.”

So the industry’s argument isn’t about jurisdiction — it’s a numbers argument, and it’s the same one Elevance tried, and failed, to introduce into federal court through a fraud claim. The insurers keep making it to Congress, to CMS, and in amicus briefs. They just can’t get a judge to treat it as fraud.