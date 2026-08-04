HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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John Canham-Clyne's avatar
John Canham-Clyne
3d

The whole thing is hilarious. Insurance companies have one job - pay for health care. They try to do it through networks. They've failed to create networks that can be used by patients, who sometimes end up being treated unwittingly by out-of-network providers.

Having failed to do their job, the insurers and their employer clients run screeching to Congress. Congress - instead of simply getting rid of private insurance, which would solve the problem permanently - creates an arbitration system to deal with the insurers' failure while preserving their privilege to gouge the public.

Providers file lots of cases with the arbitration system that the insurers and their employer clients persuaded Congress to create. Providers win lots of the cases. So now insurers are running to the courts with a theory that has an infinitesimally tiny chance of succeeding, because the No Surprises Act has a strong bar to judicial review.

Incompetent at their core jobs, incompetent politically, incompetent legally. Private health insurers are worthless. They add zero value to health care, and in fact create negative value by extracting wealth. It's hard to imagine a better argument for single-payer than these lawsuits.

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
4d

Very informative. I have been following health policy for about 40 years, and this is frankly all news to me. So thank you for a very edifying article.

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