HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
1h

Charge them with RICO

Reply
Share
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
33m

Thank you for the post. I’ll study it soon. In the meantime original Medicare program went into effect July 1, 1966. This program allowed doctors & patients to be in charge of their operations. The question is do you want the insurance company in charge of your operation. anyway TGIF I hope you don’t need an operation

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture