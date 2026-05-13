HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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rebecca sawyer-spoon's avatar
rebecca sawyer-spoon
13h

WRONG. The best way to fix what is wrong with our healthcare system is to get rid of private profit-driven health unsurance as a coverage model and move to one not-for-profit public plan with comprehensive, reliable and EQUAL PROTECTION under the law for everyone from the president on down, from cradle to grave. This would save trillions of currently wasted healthcare dollars plus tens of millions of unnecessarily devastated American lives. Start with including the president and congress in any such plan so Americans will love and trust it.

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Bruce O'Donnell's avatar
Bruce O'Donnell
13hEdited

Ron Howrigon lists several measures to reduce the harmful effects of the health insurance monopoly over our health care system. The first step he proposes to break up the vertically integrated chain of services as the most obvious place to start and this is indeed gaining traction in Congress. However, he also later states that "The fact that the richest country in the world does not have universal coverage for all its citizens should be PROBLEM NUMBER ONE." Mr. Howrigon lists a few ways to make health INSURANCE available to all by essentially beefing up subsidies for lower income families. He completely passes by the only real solution to universal health care coverage, which is single-payer MEDICARE FOR ALL. Nice try, health insurance industry. Your guy swung and missed.

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