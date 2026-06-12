HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Judy's avatar
Judy
7h

We must abolish Medicare Advantage all together. Medicare alone should cover everything. We shouldn’t need to buy a supplemental plan either. Absolutely ridiculous we are the only first world country without nationalized healthcare system, but we can’t even take care of the elderly? But we can afford to fight wars and plunder other countries for the benefit of corporations and Wall Street!

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JChristine's avatar
JChristine
6h

Working through a funding package this morning covering similar terrain — the underestimation of what women actually spend on healthcare across the lifespan is staggering once you start building it from the ground up. What gets offloaded to all patients is astonishing and yes, the numbers show the fraction that fight back have a high rate of getting coverage, but what does that say for those who don't know to fight back, don't fight back or can't???

An unprecedented financial crisis for the aging individual that was almost completely foreseeable a quarter century ago.

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