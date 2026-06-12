When my mother broke her hip, I watched a Medicare Advantage plan try to cut her recovery short. I knew enough from my years in the industry to fight back — and eventually I got her out of that plan entirely and into traditional Medicare, where she could choose a quality skilled nursing facility without asking anyone’s permission.

Two new federal reports released today confirm that what happened to my mother is happening to millions of people — and that the insurance companies doing it know exactly what they’re doing.

I wish everyone approaching retirement age would read these two reports. If they did, they would steer clear of the big for-profit health insurance conglomerates that dominate the Medicare Advantage program. In fact, avoiding Medicare Advantage entirely could be one of the most important things a senior can do to have a better chance at a longer and healthier life.

What the reports found

The Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General published two companion reports this morning examining how Medicare Advantage plans handle prior authorization for post-acute care — the specialized rehabilitation and nursing care that patients need after a hospitalization for surgery, stroke, fracture, or serious illness.

The first report focused specifically on skilled nursing facility admissions across 19 Medicare Advantage organizations. In June 2024, those 19 plans collectively denied 12% of requests for admission to nursing and rehab facilities, with denial rates ranging from a low of 0.4% to a high of 23%.

See the full report here .

When patients and their families fought back, they almost always won. Enrollees appealed 18% of the denials, and when they did, the MA plans overturned 95% of those denials in the patient’s favor. In other words, the MA plans reversed themselves nearly every time. That’s not a claims processing error. It’s a system designed to make people give up.

The second report focused on the three largest Medicare Advantage insurers — UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and CVS/Aetna — and their denial rates for long-term acute care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Those three for-profit corporate insurers denied prior authorization requests for these services at higher rates than most of their peers.

See the full report here .

Inpatient rehab overturn rates ranged by plan from 14% to 86% — meaning some plans reversed themselves on rehabilitation denials nearly nine times out of ten when patients pushed back.

Who these three companies are

Those three companies have come to dominate the Medicare Advantage program in recent years. UnitedHealthcare accounts for 26% of all Medicare Advantage enrollment in 2026 — 9.3 million people. Humana accounts for another 20%, or 7 million enrollees. Together, those two alone cover nearly half of all MA enrollees nationwide. Add CVS/Aetna’s roughly 4 million MA enrollees and the three plans singled out by the OIG for the highest denial rates cover approximately 57% of all Medicare Advantage enrollees — more than 20 million people.

In more than a quarter of all 889 U.S. counties, UnitedHealth and Humana alone account for at least 75% of Medicare Advantage enrollment, including major metros like Austin, Kansas City, and Palm Beach. In those markets, beneficiaries who want a Medicare Advantage plan have little practical choice but to enroll with one of the companies the federal government just identified as among the worst actors on denial rates.

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The OIG reported that in June 2024, UnitedHealthcare overturned 99.7% – almost every single one – of its denials for nursing home admissions when those denials were appealed. Aetna reversed 98.2% and Humana reversed 92.1%. The sad thing is that very few denials made by MA companies are appealed – and these companies know that – which is why the denial rates are so high. The evidence shows that they care more about making Wall Street happy than making sure people enrolled in their health plans get the care they need.

The naviHealth problem

One particular finding in the first report caught my eye. A company called naviHealth, which is a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, processed half of all the admission requests reviewed and denied 14% of them, a higher rate than plans that processed requests internally (11%) or used other contractors (9%). The MA plans later overturned 97% of naviHealth’s denials when patients appealed.

NaviHealth, which recently rebranded itself as Optum Home & Community Care, is not an independent reviewer. It is a UnitedHealth subsidiary making prior authorization decisions — including for competing insurers that hire it as a contractor for their MA plans. The OIG raised concerns about whether contractors are receiving appropriate training and oversight. One thing seems clear: With naviHealth, UnitedHealth has built a denial machine that enables the giant conglomerate to profit from the delays it creates throughout the health insurance industry.

One of the most striking numbers in either report concerns nursing home residents. MA plans and their contractors denied skilled nursing/rehab admission requests from nursing home residents 40% of the time, compared to 11% for all other enrollees.

These are among the most vulnerable people in the Medicare population. They’re usually frail and elderly, and many have dementia or multiple chronic conditions. The OIG called it alarming that Medicare Advantage plans are denying them skilled nursing care at nearly four times the rate they deny other patients.

The OIG called on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to collect better data from MA plans, including denial rates and overturn rates, and to do a much better job of policing the industry. The Washington Post quoted CMS, led by Dr. Mehmet Oz, as saying it is examining insurance denials by collecting data through a pilot program and conducting audits. Hilariously, it added that it has “secured commitments” from health plans to improve.