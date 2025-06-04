HEALTH CARE un-covered

It’s very complicated even for a health professional like myself. I spend hours each year trying to figure out the best formulary and pharmacy prices and coverage for my wife and myself on Medicare Part D meds. It’s meant to be totally confusing to us as BPM’s and insurers sit in smoked filled rooms looking to boost bottom line profits and no concern on effect of their customers. It is criminal.

I have an inhaler that the generic form costs 3x as much as the brand name. And the generics are mostly now in the hands of big pharmaceuticals and they have split costs of generics into two tiers, go figure! Our government should never have allowed these companies to write the legislation, bribe our lawmakers, deny care that is needed, and pass rules that promised no negotiations on drug pricing for years.

It is time seriously for a one payer universal healthcare system in this country. First the people need to unite and rid government of corrupted politicians and it is a relief at least to see some now “opening their eyes” to this disaster.

This is tragic and easily preventable even within the current system by requiring PBM's and insurers to provide adequate notice regarding formulary changes and to continue to cover current drugs at prior rates for a period of time after a formulary change. How about if formularies can't change to drop scripts mid year at all or at least have to continue to cover dropped drugs for those who are currently taking them through the end of the contract term? When you enroll in a health insurance plan, you have a contract for services and choose a plan based in part on the prescription drug list as it is when you enroll. However, if the insurance company wants to change the formulary a month later to drop your needed scripts, they can. What's worse is that a formulary change dropping a necessary lifesaving drug is not a qualifying event to allow you to change plans. The same is true for provider network changes mid year. It's nonsense.

