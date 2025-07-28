HEALTH CARE un-covered

Pat S
11h

Remind me once again, why the U.S. is considered the best place in the world to live?

We enrich the enriched while we allow our children and seniors to experience hunger.

The is no excuse for this country to be doing this to them.

Shame, shame!

Susananda's avatar
Susananda
4h

Republican poison

