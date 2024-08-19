With the Democratic National Convention starting today in Chicago, we can expect a lot of talk this week – and right up until we vote on November 5 – about the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare” as Republicans and their allies have called it from day one.

Expect to be hit with a firehose of misinformation. Probably no other bill has ever been so praised and maligned. You know by now that most Democrats are very proud of it, despite its misses and shortcomings. You also know that most Republicans, certainly Donald Trump, have tried repeatedly to repeal it. They came one vote short of doing that during the early days of the Trump administration. It would have been long gone had Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) not joined Democrats in voting against repeal in 2017.

The former prisoner of war was 80 at the time and had recently been diagnosed with brain cancer, but he flew from his home in Arizona to cast the deciding vote. Democrats applauded when he announced his “no” vote. Republicans gasped. Trump called him a loser and said he had more respect for people who had avoided being shot down and tortured for six years in a North Vietnamese prison.

There’s a good chance President Biden will mention the ACA in his speech tonight at the DNC. After all, moments before then-President Obama signed the bill into law on March 23, 2010, Biden famously whispered to Obama, “This is a big f*cking deal.”

And it was. Democrats had tried for decades to pass sweeping health care reform, and the ACA was a culmination of their efforts. It’s important to note that many progressives were just as mad about the ACA as Republicans were but for different reasons. Some of them were so upset during the final days of the debate (because it didn’t establish a single-payer system) that they shouted “Kill the bill!” in protests around the Capitol and across the country.

For his part, Trump wants to give repeal another go, and he’s still pissed at McCain, who died soon after that historic vote. Many of Trump’s supporters (and allies of Big Insurance like Sally Pipes of the Pacific Research Institute), are on board with Trump and are back at work trashing Obamacare. (The Pacific Research Institute is one of the numerous right-wing organizations that worked with the Heritage Foundation to produce the now-infamous Project 2025.)

As a former Big Insurance propagandist who helped plan the effort to keep the ACA from being enacted (and who switched teams and became a whistleblower in 2009), I know all too well what life was like for millions of Americans before the law was passed and what it would be like for even more of us if Trump gets another chance to deep-six it.

Pipes, who sees eye to eye with me on one thing, and maybe one thing only – the need to reign in greedy Big Insurance-owned pharmacy benefits managers – took to the conservative Washington Examiner last month with a recycled attack on the ACA. As I read it, though, I was struck by how effectively she had laid out some of the biggest reasons why the ACA should not be repealed. Admittedly, this is out of context, but this is what she wrote:

Insurers must cover every applicant, regardless of health status or history. They can only vary premiums according to age, geography, and tobacco usage. In other words, people with significant health risks pay the same as those who are in good health. And insurers may not charge older beneficiaries more than three times what they charge younger ones, even though the costs of older patients’ claims can be roughly five times higher. Obamacare must also cover 10 “essential health benefits,” including substance abuse services for people who don’t take drugs.

That’s all true, and, in my book, a good thing.

In the days ahead, my colleague Joey Rettino and I will delve into those “awful” constraints on Big Insurance and other ACA-related issues in greater depth. We decided to do this because we humans have poor memories. Many of us have forgotten what the “good old days” before the ACA were really like. And a large percentage of voting-age Americans were not old enough to vote back in 2010 – and certainly not old enough to have to worry too much about health insurance.

We’ll also address the shortcomings I mentioned earlier, and some of the unintended consequences of the law (although apparently not unintended to people like Peter Orszag, considered one of the “architects” of the ACA. As STAT’s Bob Herman noted in his newsletter today, Orszag couldn’t be happier that Big Insurance has grown vastly bigger since Obama signed that BFD into law.)

We’ll also fact-check the BS that’s about to be hurled your way in the coming months. So stay tuned.